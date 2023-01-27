ACC Football Kickoff Expands to Three Days

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – For the first time in the history of the event, the Atlantic Coast Conference will conduct the annual ACC Football Kickoff with three full interview days, July 25-27, in Charlotte, North Carolina at The Westin Charlotte. ACC Network will provide live coverage each day.

“ACC Football Kickoff is one of the league’s signature events, and we look forward to this year’s event and its expanded coverage,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “This is another terrific opportunity to highlight our tremendous ACC football student-athletes, head coaches and programs and we look forward to all of them coming together. We appreciate ACC Network broadcasting live during all three days and the outstanding media dedicated to covering our league .”

With the elimination of divisions beginning this fall, the breakdown of schools will be as follows:

Tuesday, July 25

Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D

Georgia Tech

Louisville

Miami

Syracuse

Wednesday, July 26

Duke

Florida State

Pitt

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Thursday, July 27

Boston College

Clemson

North Carolina

NC State

Wake Forest

Additional information on credentials, media schedules, players attending and much more will be announced in the future.