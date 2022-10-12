ACC football coaching carousel: The best, worst and most surprising hires

The ACC has had a wide range of results with coaching hires in the 21st century, headlined by national Championship winners Dabo Swinney and Jimbo Fisher and program Builders like David Cutcliffe and Dave Clawson, with plenty of disappointing tenures as well

Who was the best coaching hire in the ACC since 2000? What about the worst? Who hasn’t been an ACC head coach but should be? The Athletic’s Nicole Auerbach, Matt Fortuna, Andy Bitter, Grace Raynor and Manny Navarro gathered to discuss.

What was the best hire in the ACC since 2000?

Raynor: Dabo Swinney was not the popular choice by any stretch of the imagination when former Clemson Athletic director Terry Don Phillips removed his interim tag on Dec.1, 2008. But Phillips clearly knew something the rest of the college football world didn’t, and Clemson has reaped the benefits. Under Swinney, the Tigers have won seven ACC Championships and two national titles, in addition to signing seven top-10 recruiting classes in the 247Sports Composite. Like him or not, Swinney’s record puts him in the conversation for one of the best hires in all of college football.

Navarro: Swinney’s the obvious choice, but Dave Clawson stands out for so many reasons. Let’s start with Wake Forest’s recruiting class rankings in the 247Sports Composite since Clawson took over for Jim Grobe in 2014, in chronological order: 67th (last in the ACC in 2014), 51st (12th out of 14 teams in the league), 57th ( 11th), 68th (last), 64th (last), 59th (last), 59th (13th), 66th (last), and 72nd (13th).