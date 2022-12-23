ACC Football 2023 Recruiting Rankings After Early Signing Day
See the complete ACC football recruiting rankings for the class of 2023 following national early signing day on Wednesday.
Note: Recruiting ratings and rankings per 247Sports.
1. Miami
Points: 294.85
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 3
Four-stars: 14
Three-stars: 8
2. Clemson
Points: 275.47
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 18
Three-stars: 7
3. Florida State
Points: 233.55
Total commits: 17
Five-stars: 1
Four-stars: 7
Three-stars: 9
4. North Carolina
Points: 217.72
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 6
Three-stars: 14
5. Virginia Tech
Points: 202.49
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 24
6. NC State
Points: 198.98
Total commits: 17
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 3
Three-stars: 14
7. Louisville
Points: 197.20
Total commits: 13
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 6
Three-stars: 7
8. Wake Forest
Points: 193.44
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 19
9. Pittsburgh
Points: 192.73
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 19
10. Duke
Points: 191.80
Total commits: 26
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 26
11. Boston College
Points: 184.12
Total commits: 17
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 17
12. Georgia Tech
Points: 181.82
Total commits: 20
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 19
13. Virginia
Points: 176.88
Total commits: 19
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 0
Three-stars: 19
14. Syracuse
Points: 162.22
Total commits: 16
Five-stars: 0
Four-stars: 1
Three-stars: 13
