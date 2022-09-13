ACC basketball tips off Dec. 2 – See the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Conference Schedule

Duke associate head Coach Jon Scheyer takes the court prior to an NCAA college basketball game against North Carolina in Durham, NC, Saturday, March 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

The Atlantic Coast Conference today announced its 2022-23 men’s basketball conference schedule. Comprised of 150 games, the ACC’s regular-season conference slate opens Dec. 2 and finishes March 4.

For the fourth straight season, ACC play consists of a 20-game schedule for each program. Teams will play their two primary rivals both home and away (four games) and four repeat opponents both home and away (eight games). The remaining eight opponents will be single games, with four at home and four on the road.

The conference schedule tips off the weekend of Dec. 2-4 with a full slate of seven games.

The 2023 New York Life ACC Men’s Basketball Tournament is slated for March 7-11 at Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina. The event returns to Greensboro for a record 29th time.

Game times and television designations for both non-conference and conference games will be announced when available. Matchups for the 2022 ACC/Big Ten Challenge were previously announced.

The ACC’s current 15 member schools have captured three of the last seven NCAA Championships, with 92 NCAA Tournament wins in that seven-year span. Current ACC schools have won eight NCAA titles in the last 21 years and own 17 national championships overall. Current ACC member schools have combined for 66 Men’s Final Four Appearances and a national-best 657 NCAA Tournament wins.

The ACC posted a 14-5 record (.737) in the 2022 NCAA Tournament – ​​the most wins and best winning percentage of any multi-bid conference – and has the highest all-time NCAA Tournament winning percentage of any league (.619) .

All 15 league members own 1,000 or more all-time wins, including eight schools with 1,500 or more victories. Four of the top eight and six of the top 30 winningest programs in NCAA Division I basketball history currently reside in the ACC.