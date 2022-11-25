ACC Basketball Off to a Rough Start in Non-Conference Play

For the second season in a row, it appears that Virginia will not be able to depend on the ACC to help build its NCAA Tournament resume. While the Cavaliers have done well to carry the flag of the Atlantic Coast Conference by picking up two strong wins against ranked opponents, the rest of the conference has not experienced similar success in non-conference play.

As of the posting of this article (before the games on Friday, 11/25), the ACC has a combined record of 6-12 against major conference opponents. The ACC’s bottom half has been especially poor, with the bottom seven teams of the conference going 0-9 against major conference foes. Even the Carolina Blue Bloods haven’t looked as dominant as they were billed to be.

