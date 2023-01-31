ACC Basketball Midseason Awards – Sports Illustrated Wake Forest News, Analysis and More

Preseason award predictions are difficult, but I must admit I had some real swings and misses. Click here to read how I thought these Awards would shake out back in November.

We still have five weeks of regular season ACC play remaining, but if I was submitting my vote today, this would be my ballot:

Player of the Year

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Defensive Player of the Year

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse

Rookie of the Year

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Coach of the Year

Brad Brownell, Clemson

Most Improved Player

Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest

Sixth Man of the Year

Isaac McKneely, Virginia

First Team

Armando Bacot, North Carolina

Terquavion Smith, NC State

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Jamarius Burton, Pitt

Hunter Tyson, Clemson

Second Team

Armaan Franklin, Virginia

PJ Hall, Clemson

Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest

Blake Hinson, Pitt

Isaiah Wong, Miami

Third Team

Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech

RJ Davis, North Carolina

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech

Norchad Omier, Miami

All-Defensive Team

Jesse Edwards, Syracuse

Kihei Clark, Virginia

Reece Beekman, Virginia

Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech

Jordan Miller, Miami

All-Rookie Team

Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Judah Mintz, Syracuse

JJ Starling, Notre Dame

Isaac McKneely, Virginia

Maliq Brown, Syracuse

We’ll check back in at the beginning of March to see how much changes.

