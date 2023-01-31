ACC Basketball Midseason Awards – Sports Illustrated Wake Forest News, Analysis and More
Preseason award predictions are difficult, but I must admit I had some real swings and misses. Click here to read how I thought these Awards would shake out back in November.
We still have five weeks of regular season ACC play remaining, but if I was submitting my vote today, this would be my ballot:
Player of the Year
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Defensive Player of the Year
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse
Rookie of the Year
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Coach of the Year
Brad Brownell, Clemson
Most Improved Player
Cameron Hildreth, Wake Forest
Sixth Man of the Year
Isaac McKneely, Virginia
First Team
Armando Bacot, North Carolina
Terquavion Smith, NC State
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Jamarius Burton, Pitt
Hunter Tyson, Clemson
Second Team
Armaan Franklin, Virginia
PJ Hall, Clemson
Tyree Appleby, Wake Forest
Blake Hinson, Pitt
Isaiah Wong, Miami
Third Team
Sean Pedulla, Virginia Tech
RJ Davis, North Carolina
Kihei Clark, Virginia
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Norchad Omier, Miami
All-Defensive Team
Jesse Edwards, Syracuse
Kihei Clark, Virginia
Reece Beekman, Virginia
Justyn Mutts, Virginia Tech
Jordan Miller, Miami
All-Rookie Team
Kyle Filipowski, Duke
Judah Mintz, Syracuse
JJ Starling, Notre Dame
Isaac McKneely, Virginia
Maliq Brown, Syracuse
We’ll check back in at the beginning of March to see how much changes.
Follow @DeaconsDaily on Twitter and Instagram for more Wake Forest content
.