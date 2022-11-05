ACC Announces Women’s Soccer Player of the Week Honors

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert and Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini have been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Soccer Co-Offensive Players of the Week, while Pitt senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Lazzarini earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors.

Albert scored a pair of equalizers in Notre Dame’s 2-2 home draw with Duke last Thursday to close the regular season. Facing a 1-0 second-half deficit, the Grayslake, Illinois, native converted a penalty kick in the 50th minute to even the score. After the Blue Devils regained the lead in the 71st minute, the midfielder found the back of the net again two minutes later to set up the eventual 2-2 tie. The second goal was her 10th of the season.

Echegini scored in each half of Florida State’s 4-1 win versus Virginia Tech on Thursday, which helped seal a share of the ACC regular-season title. After the Seminoles opened the scoring in the second minute, the London, England, native added an early insurance goal in the fourth minute to give FSU a 2-0 advantage. The striker increased the Seminoles’ lead in the 75th minute with her second tally of the night.

Lazzarini totaled five saves and preserved the shutout on Thursday against Clemson to help clinch Pitt’s first-ever trip to the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship. The Nazareth, Pennsylvania native recorded three saves in each half, as she notched her sixth clean sheet of the season.

The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship continues Thursday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Fifth-seeded Duke takes on top-seeded North Carolina at 5:30 pm, while third-seeded Notre Dame meets second-seeded Florida State at 8 pm The Blue Devils edged Virginia, 2-1, while the Fighting Irish advanced in penalty kicks against Pitt, 1-1 (5-4). Catch both semifinal matchups live on the ACC Network.

Thursday’s winners will square off on Sunday, Nov. 6 at noon in the final on ESPNU.

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week

August 23—Amanda West, Sr., F, Pitt

August 30—Haley Hopkins, Gr., F, Virginia

Sept. 6 – Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke; Olivia Wingate, Gr., F, Notre Dame

Sept. 13 – Kiki Van Zanten, Sr., M, Notre Dame

Sept. 20 – Onyi Echegini, Sr, F, Florida State

Sept. 27—Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke

October 4 – Lia Godfrey, Jr., M, Virginia; Tori Powell, Jr., F, Virginia Tech

October 11—Olivia Wingate, Gr., F, Notre Dame

October 18—Taylor Bryan, So., F, Virginia Tech; Haley Hopkins, Gr., F, Virginia

October 25 – Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame; Ally Sentnor, R-Fr., F, North Carolina

October 31 – Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame; Onyi Echegini, Sr., F, Florida State

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week

August 23 – Tori Hansen, Sr., D, North Carolina

August 30—Leah Klenke, Fr., M/D, Notre Dame

Sept. 6 – Talia Staude, Sr., D, Virginia

Sept. 13—Sam Meza, Jr., D, North Carolina

Sept. 20—Harper White, Sr., D, Clemson

Sept. 27—Victoria Haugen, Jr., D, Virginia Tech

October 4 – Cayla White, Sr., GK, Virginia

October 11—Mackenzie Wood, Grad., GK, Notre Dame; Cristina Roque, Jr., GK, Florida State

October 18 – Tori Hansen, Sr., D, North Carolina

October 25—Mackenzie Wood, Grad., GK, Notre Dame

October 31 – Caitlyn Lazzarini, Sr., GK, Pitt