ACC Announces Women’s Soccer Player of the Week Honors
GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) – Notre Dame sophomore midfielder Korbin Albert and Florida State senior forward Onyi Echegini have been selected as the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Soccer Co-Offensive Players of the Week, while Pitt senior goalkeeper Caitlyn Lazzarini earned ACC Defensive Player of the Week honors.
Albert scored a pair of equalizers in Notre Dame’s 2-2 home draw with Duke last Thursday to close the regular season. Facing a 1-0 second-half deficit, the Grayslake, Illinois, native converted a penalty kick in the 50th minute to even the score. After the Blue Devils regained the lead in the 71st minute, the midfielder found the back of the net again two minutes later to set up the eventual 2-2 tie. The second goal was her 10th of the season.
Echegini scored in each half of Florida State’s 4-1 win versus Virginia Tech on Thursday, which helped seal a share of the ACC regular-season title. After the Seminoles opened the scoring in the second minute, the London, England, native added an early insurance goal in the fourth minute to give FSU a 2-0 advantage. The striker increased the Seminoles’ lead in the 75th minute with her second tally of the night.
Lazzarini totaled five saves and preserved the shutout on Thursday against Clemson to help clinch Pitt’s first-ever trip to the ACC Women’s Soccer Championship. The Nazareth, Pennsylvania native recorded three saves in each half, as she notched her sixth clean sheet of the season.
The ACC Women’s Soccer Championship continues Thursday at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Fifth-seeded Duke takes on top-seeded North Carolina at 5:30 pm, while third-seeded Notre Dame meets second-seeded Florida State at 8 pm The Blue Devils edged Virginia, 2-1, while the Fighting Irish advanced in penalty kicks against Pitt, 1-1 (5-4). Catch both semifinal matchups live on the ACC Network.
Thursday’s winners will square off on Sunday, Nov. 6 at noon in the final on ESPNU.
2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Offensive Player of the Week
August 23—Amanda West, Sr., F, Pitt
August 30—Haley Hopkins, Gr., F, Virginia
Sept. 6 – Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke; Olivia Wingate, Gr., F, Notre Dame
Sept. 13 – Kiki Van Zanten, Sr., M, Notre Dame
Sept. 20 – Onyi Echegini, Sr, F, Florida State
Sept. 27—Michelle Cooper, So., F, Duke
October 4 – Lia Godfrey, Jr., M, Virginia; Tori Powell, Jr., F, Virginia Tech
October 11—Olivia Wingate, Gr., F, Notre Dame
October 18—Taylor Bryan, So., F, Virginia Tech; Haley Hopkins, Gr., F, Virginia
October 25 – Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame; Ally Sentnor, R-Fr., F, North Carolina
October 31 – Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame; Onyi Echegini, Sr., F, Florida State
2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Defensive Player of the Week
August 23 – Tori Hansen, Sr., D, North Carolina
August 30—Leah Klenke, Fr., M/D, Notre Dame
Sept. 6 – Talia Staude, Sr., D, Virginia
Sept. 13—Sam Meza, Jr., D, North Carolina
Sept. 20—Harper White, Sr., D, Clemson
Sept. 27—Victoria Haugen, Jr., D, Virginia Tech
October 4 – Cayla White, Sr., GK, Virginia
October 11—Mackenzie Wood, Grad., GK, Notre Dame; Cristina Roque, Jr., GK, Florida State
October 18 – Tori Hansen, Sr., D, North Carolina
October 25—Mackenzie Wood, Grad., GK, Notre Dame
October 31 – Caitlyn Lazzarini, Sr., GK, Pitt