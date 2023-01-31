ACC Announces Volleyball All-Academic Team
GREENSBORO, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference Announced the 2022-23 Volleyball All-Academic Team on Tuesday; with 11 student athletes representing Boston College, good for the most selections in a single season for the ACC All-Academic team in program history.
Graduate Kate Brennan led the Eagles roster with a 4.0 GPA and Seniors Izzy Clavenna and Silvia Ianeselli each earned a 3.8 this past semester as well. For Junior Anna Murphythis marks her second straight All-Academic Team Selection.
BC’s 2022 ACC All-Academic Volleyball Team Members
Name Pos. Major
Kate Brennan MB Leadership & Admin
Izzy Clavenna RS Neuroscience
Julia Haggerty MB Accounting for Finance/Marketing
Katrina Jensen OH Biology BA
Silvia Ianeselli OH Economics
Sophia Lambros S Management & Leadership/Marketing
Grace Milliken MB Management
Anna Murphy L Accounting for Finance/Marketing/Political Science
Grace Penn S Management & Leadership/Marketing
Jane Petrie S Management & Leadership
Nikki Steinheiser OH Applied Psychology & Human Development