ACC Announces Volleyball All-Academic Team

GREENSBORO, NC – The Atlantic Coast Conference Announced the 2022-23 Volleyball All-Academic Team on Tuesday; with 11 student athletes representing Boston College, good for the most selections in a single season for the ACC All-Academic team in program history.

Graduate Kate Brennan led the Eagles roster with a 4.0 GPA and Seniors Izzy Clavenna and Silvia Ianeselli each earned a 3.8 this past semester as well. For Junior Anna Murphy this marks her second straight All-Academic Team Selection.

BC’s 2022 ACC All-Academic Volleyball Team Members