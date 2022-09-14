ACC announces Duke Women’s basketball’s 2022-23 conference schedule
Duke’s schedule is now complete.
The ACC announced its 2022-23 conference schedule Wednesday morning, including the matchups for the Blue Devils’ upcoming season. After an 11-game nonconference slate, Duke opens ACC play Dec. 21 at home against Virginia and closes the regular season with consecutive home matchups against NC State (Feb. 23) and North Carolina (Feb. 26).
Before their ACC season begins against the Cavaliers, the Blue Devils will receive a 10-day rest after closing out nonconference play Dec. 11 at Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles present one final challenge to Duke in a series of nonconference games that includes Connecticut, Northwestern and Texas A&M.
Full 2022-23 schedule (conference games in bold):
Nov 5 vs. Indiana University of Pennsylvania (exhibition)
Nov. 7 vs. North Carolina A&T
Nov. 10 vs. Charleston Southern
Nov. 12 at Davidson
Nov. 17 vs. Texas A&M
Nov. 20 at Toledo
Nov. 25 vs. Connecticut in Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy
Nov. 27 vs. Iowa/Oregon State in Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy
December 1 vs. Northwestern, for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge
December 4 at Richmond
December 8 vs. Austin Peay
December 11 at Florida Gulf Coast
December 21 vs. Virginia
December 29 at NC State
Jan. 1 vs. Louisville
Jan. 5 at Wake Forest
Jan. 12 vs. Clemson
Jan. 15 at Georgia Tech
Jan. 19 at North Carolina
Jan. 22 vs. Syracuse
Jan. 26 vs. Virginia Tech
Jan. 29 at Florida State
February 2 vs. Pitt
February 5 at Notre Dame
February 9 at Boston College
February 12 vs. Miami
February 16 at Virginia Tech
February 19 at Virginia
February 23 vs. NC State
February 26 vs. North Carolina
| Sports Editor
Jonathan Levitan is a Trinity junior and sports editor of The Chronicle’s 118th volume.