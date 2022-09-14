ACC announces Duke Women’s basketball’s 2022-23 conference schedule

Duke’s schedule is now complete.

The ACC announced its 2022-23 conference schedule Wednesday morning, including the matchups for the Blue Devils’ upcoming season. After an 11-game nonconference slate, Duke opens ACC play Dec. 21 at home against Virginia and closes the regular season with consecutive home matchups against NC State (Feb. 23) and North Carolina (Feb. 26).

Before their ACC season begins against the Cavaliers, the Blue Devils will receive a 10-day rest after closing out nonconference play Dec. 11 at Florida Gulf Coast. The Eagles present one final challenge to Duke in a series of nonconference games that includes Connecticut, Northwestern and Texas A&M.

Full 2022-23 schedule (conference games in bold):

Nov 5 vs. Indiana University of Pennsylvania (exhibition)

Nov. 7 vs. North Carolina A&T

Nov. 10 vs. Charleston Southern

Nov. 12 at Davidson

Nov. 17 vs. Texas A&M Nov. 20 at Toledo Nov. 25 vs. Connecticut in Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy Nov. 27 vs. Iowa/Oregon State in Portland, Ore., for the Phil Knight Legacy

December 1 vs. Northwestern, for the ACC/Big Ten Challenge

December 4 at Richmond

December 8 vs. Austin Peay

December 11 at Florida Gulf Coast

December 21 vs. Virginia

December 29 at NC State

Jan. 1 vs. Louisville

Jan. 5 at Wake Forest

Jan. 12 vs. Clemson

Jan. 15 at Georgia Tech

Jan. 19 at North Carolina

Jan. 22 vs. Syracuse

Jan. 26 vs. Virginia Tech

Jan. 29 at Florida State

February 2 vs. Pitt

February 5 at Notre Dame

February 9 at Boston College

February 12 vs. Miami

February 16 at Virginia Tech

February 19 at Virginia

February 23 vs. NC State

February 26 vs. North Carolina

