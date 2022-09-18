ACC Announces Basketball Schedule for 2022-23

Earlier this week, the Atlantic Coast Conference released their men’s basketball schedule for the 2022-23 season. The first conference matchups of the season will take place on Dec. 2, 2022 when Pitt goes to NC State and Wake Forest goes to Clemson. March 4, 2023 will feature the last 7 matchups of the season; NC State being the Lone team to not play. The ACC tournament will take place March 7-11, 2023 in Greensboro, North Carolina.

The ACC is full of storylines and questions coming into the season: How successful will Jon Scheyer be in his first season as head coach at Duke? What kind of spark will the hiring of Kenny Payne bring back to the Louisville basketball program? Will Hubert Davis lead North Carolina to another Final Four in his second season? These, among plenty of other questions, will be answered throughout the season.

As stated in my Top 10 ACC Returning Players column, the ACC is also bringing back some Incredible Talent from last season. The big three at North Carolina in Armando Bacot, Caleb Love and RJ Davis are going to Shred through the league (and the nation). Jayden Gardner has a chance to make some noise with this Virginia team. And players like Dane Goodwin and Isaiah Wong will be strong leaders for their teams heading into next season.

One player that was not on my list, but could possibly turn into one of the best players in the league, is Duke point guard Jeremy Roach. Roach was a 5-star recruit coming out of high school and has played significant minutes for the Blue Devils, starting in 71% of his games. However, he’s had a lot of superstar talent around him during his time in Durham, so there haven’t been many opportunities for him to take the lead on offense. This year though, Roach is the Lone point guard to stay, and Duke enrolls just one point guard, which is 4-star Tyrese Proctor. Roach has averaged almost 9 PPG for his career and had a good showing in the 2022 NCAA Tournament. Duke brings in a lot of talent this year, but the junior point guard has a chance to prove himself this season and take that next step.

Schedule

The ACC will get a good boost this year based on the fact that Duke and North Carolina will be among the teams at the top of the sport for likely the entire season. Along with that, teams like Virginia, Florida State and Miami have a chance to be good teams outside of the league. As for the rest of the conference, yes it could be better, but it should be a competitive one nonetheless. Although we still have about two and a half months left to go, it is never too early to get excited about ACC basketball. Here are the games to know as the ACC announces its basketball schedule for 2022-23.

December

December 3 – FSU vs. Virginia | December 20 – Virginia vs. Miami | December 21 – ND vs FSU | December 30/31 – Miami vs ND | December 31 | FSU vs. Duke

January

Jan. 3 – Syracuse vs Louisville | Jan. 7 – ND vs UNC | Jan. 10 – UNC vs. Virginia | Jan. 14 – UNC vs Louisville/Virginia vs FSU | Jan. 21 – Miami vs. Duke | Jan. 24 – Miami vs. FSU

February

February 4 – UNC vs. Duke | February 6 – Duke vs Miami | February 13 Miami vs. UNC | February 14 – ND vs. Duke | February 18 – Duke vs Syracuse/ ND vs Virginia | February 20 – Louisville vs. Duke | February 22 – UNC vs ND | February 25 – FSU vs Miami/Virginia vs UNC | February 27 UNC vs. FSU

March

March 4 – Duke vs UNC | March 7-11 – ACC Tournament

Stay tuned for more college basketball news, among other sports and esports news!

