Acadiana boys soccer off to encouraging start to the season | High Schools

Although the Acadiana High boys soccer team has a young roster, Coach Jan Richard’s Wreckin’ Rams are long on talent.

That’s nothing new, as the Rams have made four semifinal and four quarterfinal appearances during Richard’s 15-year tenure at the school.

The Rams (4-1-1) are No. 2 in the Unofficial LHSAA power ratings behind No. 1 West Monroe (9-1-0). Reigning Champion Catholic-BR (5-0-2), Sulfur (7-1-2) and Denham Springs (7-1-1) round out the top five.

“We’ve had a good start with some big wins,” Richard said after his team’s 1-1 tie with Teurlings Catholic on Saturday.

“We were expecting a win today. I’ll be honest with you. We had a silly foul which put our backs against the wall with a man down. But the result – it is what it is.”

The Rams have wins against North Vermilion, Brother Martin, Division III runner-up Vandebilt Catholic and Jesuit (5-1-1), which reached the Division I quarterfinals as the No. 2 seeds

Goalkeeper Adam Elagamy has four clean sheets to his credit. The senior allowed one goal in Acadiana’s loss to Denham Springs. On Saturday, the Rebels (2-6-2) scored on a penalty kick.

“Adam is going to be a Catalyst for us,” Richard said. “He’s a big body – and is very stingy at the net.”

By the same token, the Ram have scored only seven goals with four of those in a Dec. 6 wins over North Vermilion. Senior Jean Esteban, who Richard calls “a prolific scorer,” is out for the season with a torn ACL.

With Esteban sidelined, two of the top Offensive threats are Brayan Ortez and Cesar Alvarez. Ortez, according to his coach, is a dynamic player who specializes in creating chances. The Rams funnel many plays through the midfield via Alvarez.

“Ortez is a hell of a player,” Richard said. “Technically, he’s very good on the ball. “Alvarez generates and kickstarts our offense. I think he’s going to be a big focal point for our team and its success.”

Freshman Collin Trahan and sophomore Hunter Simon are underclassmen to watch. Center-back Orlin Maldonado Anchors the back-line. He and team Captain Aiden Richard are physically imposing senior leaders.

“We’ve always been a physical-type team,” Jan Richard said. “That’s just how we play. You could see it today. Our kids play hard.”

The Rams played a portion of Saturday’s match a man down after Ortez drew two yellow cards. Richard said there is a fine line when it comes to playing with emotion.

“We lost our composure a few times today,” he said. “We have some growing up to do. We need to work on our maturity, but I think it’s going to come as we evolve.”

The Rams are also striving to finish more chances and score more goals with District 3-I play set to begin Jan. 10 at No. 17 Barbe (2-2-2).

“This is one of the more talented teams I’ve had from a technical standpoint,” Richard said. “We’re good in the middle and are able to move the ball side to side. Tactically, with the approach we’re taking, it’s given us a good base and foundation to have some positive results.”