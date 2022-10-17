Academy of Notre Dame’s Margo Kemp is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week (Oct. 17-23)

The senior middle Blocker and captain, a first team All-Main Line and All-InterAc girls’ volleyball selection for the PAISAA Champions last fall, has been an integral part of the Irish squad’s success this fall, leading the team in Kills and blocks, and second in aces. She has verbally committed to play volleyball for Xavier University next year. Academy of Notre Dame volleyball head Coach Mike Sheridan said, “Margo is one of those unique players who takes equal pride in both her defensive and offensive play. She works tirelessly at practices to develop strength, Lethal attacks while putting in the work to be a dominant blocker. Her hits are powerful, sometimes knocking Defenders to the floor. Her blocking can be demoralizing to opposing hitters all across the front row. At the same time her leadership as team captain has been of huge importance to a team that has three sophomores and a freshman in the starting lineup. She has a very calming influence on her teammates during close, stressful matches. While the consistency of her strong play gives them the confidence they can win no matter the circumstances.”

Q: What part of your game are you currently working on the most?

A: As hitting and blocking are essential parts of my job and something I am always working to improve, I am also striving to be a well-rounded player. Right now, I am working on my defense and serve receive in the back row. I believe serve receive is more mentally challenging than physically demanding. My height makes me a common target in the back row, and I think it is extremely important to be mentally tough to battle those serving runs and help out my team! I might not be the most graceful diver and I might come out of the game with black and blue knees, but if I can help out my team, I will.

Q: How do you view your role (on and off the court) as team captain?

A: My role as Captain is to lead the team not by words but by my actions. I believe the best leaders lead by example, and personally, I cannot expect things of my fellow teammates that I don’t do myself. Leading by example creates a culture like no other, from practice to games. It takes one person to start a chain reaction and change the dynamics of a team. From seeing one person run to shag a ball across the gym or watching someone full of energy be able to fill the gym with excitement, it takes just one person to inspire those around them to do the same – and I aspire to be that person. Of course, my role as Captain could not be complete without my co-captain Megan Dougherty. We work together very nicely and fill each other’s gaps. I have learned a lot from Megan during our four years together, and I couldn’t imagine Notre Dame volleyball without her.

Q: What has been your favorite memory of your Academy of Notre Dame volleyball career to date?

A: My favorite memory this year would be the annual Canoe trip down the Brandywine River. I can’t begin to describe what happens on that river, yet I come out with new friends every year. Although the trip was meant to last only an hour and a half, we Somehow were out there for over three hours! Some of that time was spent by us Seniors flipping the freshman as “initiation.” Another favorite memory was winning the PAISAA Championship last year. The gym was packed and full of energy, and it was a win a long time coming after losing to that team twice in the regular season, and we are hoping to do the same this year! Something about that felt so special, just being surrounded by the people I had spent the last three months with and for all our hard work to finally pay off.

Q: What sparked your original interest in volleyball?

A: I think back to my early childhood and always remember seeing my Neighbors playing volleyball outside, and although I was surrounded by it from a young age, it wasn’t until fifth grade that I signed up for CYO volleyball. I grew up playing many other sports, such as swimming, track, cross country, and basketball, but those didn’t last too long. Joining the middle school volleyball team was scary, as all my friends played different sports, but it was there that I found my love for volleyball. There was no looking back after that.

Q: Who have been your biggest volleyball mentors, and what was the most important thing you learned from each of them?

A: My biggest mentor in sports would be my dad – his love for sports is like no other. He raised me to be the player I am today, and I wouldn’t be here without him. Seriously though, because he had to Coach my eighth-grade team due to a lack of coaches and, well, Let’s say that on the first day of practice, we had to watch a YouTube tutorial on how to set up a volleyball net. But if he hadn’t stepped up and if I had gone without volleyball that year, I might have just given up on the sport altogether. My mom is truly my biggest supporter through and through, and she is always there for me. She Somehow makes it to every game and is always there to help me or give me that extra push when I need it most. Additionally, my current coach, Mr. Sheridan, inspires me to work harder every day. He sees my true potential and pushes me to be the best version of myself. Lastly, I have always looked up to the past Seniors on the Notre Dame volleyball team. From Riley Shaak my freshman year, to Grace Guerin my sophomore year, to Katie Harrington my junior year, these people set an example of what I should aspire to achieve and have been the role models of this program. They are the people I look to, and I ask myself what they would do in this situation or how they would respond. I believe this is a proud reflection of the history of Notre Dame volleyball and shows the passion and work ethic that this team breeds.

Q: You wear uniform jersey No. 5 for Academy of Notre Dame volleyball? Is there a reason you chose this number?

A: I chose No. 5 because my sister always wore No. 4 for basketball, so I felt that being Nos. 4 and 5 connected us in some way.

Q: Tell us a little about your pre-game preparation on the day of a game.

A: My pre-game prep varies from game to game and I like to go with the flow. Some days it starts with a bagel breakfast with the team, and if we have an away game, the team always listens to music on the bus to get hype for the game. I also strategize ways to beat the team we are playing that day and reflect on what they looked like from the last time we played them. I also always try to have candy or a sweet treat before games!

Q: Do you participate in any other extracurricular activities at Academy of Notre Dame other than volleyball?

A: I am a member of Student Ambassadors, Mandarin Club, Campus Ministry, and Spikeball Club.

Q: What is your favorite course at Academy of Notre Dame? What do you think you’d like to major in at Xavier University? Is there a career path that particularly appeals to you?

A: My favorite course at Notre Dame was anatomy with Biomedical engineering. This course was extremely hands-on and engaging. At Xavier, I plan on majoring in Biomedical sciences, as it interests me because it handles problems with the human body and engineers solutions. So many different career paths come from this major, and I haven’t figured out exactly what I want to do yet.

Fun facts – Margo Kemp

Favorite book: It Ends With Us.

Favorite author: Tina Fey.

Favorite TV show: Grey’s Anatomy.

Favorite movie: Soul Surfer or Cloud 9.

Favorite athlete: Bethany Hamilton from Soul Surfer.

Favorite pre-game pump-up song: Fall of Jake Paul.

Favorite team: Notre Dame Volleyball and Xavier Volleyball.

Favorite place to visit: Hilton Head Island, SC

Favorite pre-game meal: “Buffalo chicken wraps from school.”

Person I most admire, and why: “My sister Caroline. She always knows how to have a good time and never fails to make me laugh.”

Family members: parents Bob and Heather, older sister Caroline, dog Graham.

