Academy of Golf Art names Jennifer Satterly as president

OKATIE, South Carolina (September 30, 2022) – The Academy of Golf Art (AcademyofGolfArt.org), whose mission is to enhance appreciation for golf art, has named Jennipher Satterly president.

“Jennipher is a talented artist whose work reflects a love of golf landscape in all its beauty,” said Linda Hartough, a founding trustee of the Academy and a world-renowned golf-landscape artist. “She also is a natural leader, and we are pleased to appoint her as president of the Academy.”

Satterly is an American representational painter specializing in golf landscapes. For almost three decades, her work has been praised for capturing moments of light, as she strives to recognize the visual merits in the splendor of golf’s greatest places. She earned her Master of Fine Art degree from The Glasgow School of Art, in Scotland, and her Bachelor of Fine Art from Purchase College, in New York. Her work has been exhibited internationally, including the Royal Scottish Academy in Edinburgh, Scotland. A selection of her commissioned work is in the Archive collections of Mount Vernon and the White House.

Satterly is a fine art licensee for the Pebble Beach Company, a member of the United States Golf Association and a benefactor member of the Golf Heritage Society. She is on the Board of Trustees of the New Jersey Golf Foundation, and is a member of the Women’s Metropolitan Golf Association and the Academy of Golf Art.

“I am Grateful for the opportunity to promote and celebrate the Legacy of this historic and storied painting genre in such a Meaningful way,” Satterly said.

Samples of Satterly’s work can be seen on AcademyofGolfArt.org and on JennipherSatterly.com.

About the Academy of Golf Art

Founded in 2004, the Academy of Golf Art is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create an awareness and appreciation for golf art as a valuable segment of fine art, expressing the Essence of the game to help preserve its traditions through artistic representation, while serving its member artists. Membership in the Academy ensures recognition for artists’ significant contributions to golf and the genre of golf art, ensuring the lasting legacy of their work and their place in the history of golf art.

In 2018, the Academy exhibited select works of member artists in a special exhibition, The Academy of Golf

Art: Artists of the Game, at the Morris Museum of Art, in Augusta, Georgia. The successful three-month exhibition spanned the week of the Masters Tournament. Works displayed included sculpture; paintings in oil, pastel, watercolor and casein; and photography.

