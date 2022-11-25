Academic all-district honors FMU Women’s soccer

FLORENCESC — Three Francis Marion University Women’s soccer players – sophomore forward Le’Landra Jarvis and midfielders Ainara Eizaguirre and Ellie Wray – have been named to the 2022 College Sports Communicators Academic All-District Team for the Southeast Region of NCAA Division II.

The CSC Academic All-America® program separately recognizes soccer honorees in four divisions: NCAA Division I, II, and III and NAIA. Academic All-District® honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America® ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America® honorees will be announced in early December.

Jarvis, a native of Jackson, SC, has a 4.00 grade point average as a Psychology major. She appeared in all 16 matches this season, making eight starts, and registered two goals, two assists, and 14 shots. She has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll each of her first two semesters and was recognized on the Conference Carolinas Presidential Honor Roll for 2022.

Eizaguirre, a junior from Hernani, Spain, owns a 3.877 GPA as a visual arts major. She played in 16 matches and made 15 starts this season and received Academic All-Conference Team honors. She serves on the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee, has been named to the FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll for all four of her semesters, and was selected to the conference Honor roll for both 2021 and 2022.

Wray is from Charlottesville, Va., and posted a 3.75 GPA as an undergraduate Biology major and now has a 3.864 GPA while working toward a Master’s of business administration degree. On the field in 2022, she appeared in 10 matches and made one start. A three-year letterwinner, she was named to the Conference Carolinas Academic All-Conference Team for both 2022 and 2021. She garnered FMU Swamp Fox Athletic-Academic Honor Roll recognition three times and has been placed on the conference Honor roll twice.

Jarvis is a product of Aquinas High School in Augusta, Ga., while Eizaguirre graduated from IES Hernani BHI, and Wray from Monicello High School.