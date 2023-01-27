AC playing its best soccer going into game against Cathedral – Mississippi’s Best Community Newspaper

AC playing its best soccer going into the game against Cathedral Published 4:33 pm Friday, January 27, 2023

NATCHEZ — Adams County Christian School and Cathedral will meet at 5:30 pm next Tuesday in their biggest soccer game of the year. AC head Coach Chris Hughes said it is like their “world cup.”

Neither team comes into the game with high playoff hopes. Copiah Academy and Oak Forest are in control of the district. Hughes said most years it doesn’t matter how well either team is doing before the game.

“It will always be a tough game, no matter who wins more games going in. It is the best soccer game and you will want to watch,” Hughes said. “They will go all out and give their all. I tell my guys to give it their all on the field. Cathedral is well coached. It will be the best soccer game. I’m looking forward to it.”

AC has three district games left before the end of the season. Two of them were against Cathedral and one was Friday night against Oak Forest Academy. The Rebels are playing well and are on a two game win streak.

They defeated Laurel Christian 5-0 and Parklane Academy 5-1. AC lost to Copiah Academy 2-1 and lost to BA 3-1 in double overtime. Hughes was proudest of their performance against Brookhaven Academy after they lost 8-0 to the Cougars in December.

“(The 3-1 loss) was one of our best games we had played all year. It was a big turnaround,” Hughes said. “We have changed some pieces for the team and it has worked for us so far. Our last four games we have been playing our best soccer. Hopefully, we finish out like we have played the past couple of weeks. We have been playing together. It is like we were tired of losing.”

Brody Watts, who played goalkeeper the past two years, moved back to the position which has helped turn things around. Nick Beach and the defense have stepped up and played solid the last few games.

Up top, Samuel Merriett and Caleb Daughtry have worked well together in a striking partnership. Together, they have scored a lot of goals for the Rebels.

“It has been a pretty good change all around. Everyone has been solid. They are wanting to get better,” Hughes said.

Cathedral’s head Coach Dennis Hogue could not be reached for comment at press time.