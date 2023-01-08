AC Milan vs. Roma: Live Stream Serie A in Canada Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Italian Titan AS Roma will target its first away win over AC Milan in more than five years when Jose Mourinho’s side travels to the San Siro on Sunday. The Giallorossi are unbeaten in three games but haven’t won a league fixture since Oct. 31, and time is of the essence if the capital club is hoping to hang onto what’s left of an already unlikely-looking title challenge. Reigning Champion Milan has even loftier ambitions at second in the standings and five points off leader Napoli heading into this week, but a rash of injuries could threaten the club’s recent run of good form.

How to Watch Milan vs. Roma in Canada Today

Game Date: January 8, 2022

Game Time: 2:35 pm ET

TV: Fubo Sports Network (Canada)

Live Stream: You can stream Milan vs. Roma on fuboTV: Start your subscription now!

Stefano Pioli’s side is undefeated in five games across all competitions and hasn’t lost a league fixture at home since mid-September.

The Rossoneri came up Trumps at Salernitana on Wednesday after Sandro Tonali completed an early double, beating Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa at the second attempt to seal a 2-1 win:

Roma, meanwhile, held out for a trademark Mourinho 1-0 home win over Bologna, where Lorenzo Pellegrini’s sixth-minute penalty was enough to separate the teams in their first game back after the 2022 World Cup.

The Giallorossi remain sixth in the standings and level on points with bitter rivals Lazio one place ahead, with an opportunity to sew up back-to-back league wins for the first time since mid-October.

They’ll hardly get many better chances to do so at Milan, who will be without star striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, goalkeeper Mike Maignan and Danish defender Simon Kjaer, to name but a few.

Ante Rebic, Rade Krunic, Divock Origi, Junior Messias, Fode Ballo-Toure and former Roma man Alessandro Florenzi are also out of the rotation due to injuries.

