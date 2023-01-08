AC Milan vs. Roma: Live Stream Serie A in Canada Online, Channel – How to Watch and Stream Major League & College Sports

Italian Titan AS Roma will target its first away win over AC Milan in more than five years when Jose Mourinho’s side travels to the San Siro on Sunday. The Giallorossi are unbeaten in three games but haven’t won a league fixture since Oct. 31, and time is of the essence if the capital club is hoping to hang onto what’s left of an already unlikely-looking title challenge. Reigning Champion Milan has even loftier ambitions at second in the standings and five points off leader Napoli heading into this week, but a rash of injuries could threaten the club’s recent run of good form.

