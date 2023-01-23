AC Milan negotiating a permanent deal to keep Sergiño Dest

Sergiño Dest arrived on loan from Barcelona to AC Milan during the summer in search of more playing time, but things have not turned out as he expected. The Serie A club has the option to buy the American player, but it has been reported that the Spanish Giants are asking for at least $21 million to make the move permanent.

At first it was reported by Calciomercato that Sergiño Dest has shown improvement since coming back from the World Cup break, but the directors at AC Milan were not willing to pay the fee to keep the American at San Siro. The 22-year-old has made seven league appearances, only once as a starter, one at the Supercoppa Italiana, four at the Champions League and one at the Coppa Italia.

Barcelona is willing to accept less for Dest

It is clear that FC Barcelona is not looking to bring Sergiño Dest back next season, so they are willing to negotiate the fee with AC Milan to make the loan deal permanent. One of the reasons why the Serie A side is keen on keeping the United States international is because he can play as a full-back, a wing-back or a winger if needed.

So both Clubs are willing to sit down and renegotiate the terms they first agreed in the summer, because Sergiño Dest has been used as a reliable backup at San Siro in his first six months. So the Spanish Giants will have to accept an offer of something less than $21 million to let him go after two unsuccessful seasons at Camp Nou.