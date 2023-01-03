AC Milan identify seven-goal Super Eagles star as Rafael Leao’s possible replacement – report

The Nigeria international has flourished in the Italian top flight and could be on the move just months after joining the Goddess

Serie A Champions AC Milan have set their sights on Nigerian Winger Ademola Lookman as a potential transfer target in the summer.

According to CMW, Milan will move for the Atalanta Attacker should star forward Rafael Leao depart the San Siro amid interest from abroad.

The Portuguese star is the Darling of most of Europe’s biggest Clubs after he contributed 21 goals (11 goals, 10 assists) as AC Milan romped to the league title last season.

The 23-year-old has continued off this season from where he stopped last term, scoring six goals in his first fourteen league games.

Manchester United are one of the Clubs impressed by the output of the Portuguese forward and the Red Devils would be leading the charge this winter to sign Serie A’s most valuable player (at €85 million, Transfermarkt).

The reigning Champions may have to wait until the summer to replace the former Lille man, but they already have their primary target ready in Super Eagles Winger Ademola Lookman.

Lookman only arrived in Italy in August but the former Everton man has settled down pretty quickly in Serie A.

The 25-year-old’s versatility has been fully deployed at Atalanta where he has functioned as a striker, supporting striker, and sometimes left and right winger.

The result has been brilliant with Lookman registering seven goals and two assists in 15 matches for the Goddess.

However, the ex-Leicester City Winger has a contract with Atalanta until 2026 and it may take a significant transfer fee to convince the Blue-and-Black to part with their prized asset.

Lookman is currently valued at 20 million euros, the highest valuation of his career.