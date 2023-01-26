‘Absolutely Wrecked’: Retired Golf Analyst Makes Aggressive Comments About Greg Norman Amidst Ongoing LIV Golf Drama

Sir Nick Faldo enjoyed one of golf’s most intense rivalries with Australian golfer, Greg Norman. While the pair maintained good ties after their retirements, the birth of the LIV Golf Series, backed by Norman, has ruffled quite a few feathers. The Englishman has been a staunch supporter of the PGA Tour and has been vocal in his displeasure against the cash-rich league. The celebrated commentator recently made some statements regarding LIV defectors, in which he blasted Norman for his unforgivable actions.

Nick Faldo Tears into Greg Norman and LIV Golf

Speaking to Sky Sports, Faldo assessed the view of Greg Norman as one of golf’s most charismatic players who gave it all away for his Breakaway league. “He was a great golfer,” Faldo said. “He really was a charismatic, exciting golfer and he’s absolutely wrecked all of that.”

The pair were surreal winners back in their day and made the other pay in engrossing contests. Some of their matches were etched in history, such as the 1996 Masters Tournament. It was a year of another Heartbreak for Norman, who blew a six-shot lead to lose out to Faldo for the latter’s third and final Green Jacket.

Faldo has strong words for LIV defectors and their Ryder Cup aspirations

Along the same lines, Faldo blasted the LIV players in their hopes of playing the Ryder Cup in September later this year. “They’re done,” said the Englishman on their chances of playing the Ryder Cup, before going on a rant about their Lure for money.

Next month is seen as a crucial period for LIV Golfers to stand any chance of playing at the prestigious Ryder Cup. A court hearing in the UK will determine whether former DP Tour members who switched alliances to the Saudi-backed league will continue to play on the DP World Tour–and, by extension, the Ryder Cup.

Faldo also came down heavily on Norman’s ambitions “growing the game” in new countries. “It really gets me when they fly across the world to a country that’s been playing golf for 100 plus years and say, ‘we’re growing the game of golf,’” Faldo said.

Indeed, a majority of LIV Golf events in its Inaugural season were held at traditionally historic locations in the UK and the USA. Will the 2023 season offer any change to LIV Golf’s ambitions? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.