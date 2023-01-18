‘Absolutely Ridiculous’: Golf World Reacts to ‘Absurdly Brutal’ LPGA News

The LPGA tour has announced its 2023 schedule, but it has flaws. The GOLF personality, Claire Rogers, could not wrap her head around the schedule, and the golf community agreed. However, the tour announced the program for this season in November 2022. As the new season has started, the schedule has become the topic of discussion among golf enthusiasts. After a Stern warning last year, the LPGA has again landed in problems.

The female golf tour players will compete for more than $101 million in official purses in 2023. This season will mark a watershed point in the history of women’s sports. According to the LPGA’s announcement of its 2023 schedule, the players will play the Solheim Cup and the Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown every two years in addition to 33 official events and a $101.4 million official prize pool.

The mid-year will be dedicated to Europe. The tour’s first event in France will be held in July and August. And that event will be the Amundi Evian Championship, which has a $6.5 million prize pool. Walton Heath, the site of the 1981 Ryder Cup, will play host to the AIG Women’s Open, which will be played for at least $7.3 million in prize money. Before returning to Asia in October, the LPGA Tour will compete in the United States and Canada.

Why is the golf world not happy with the LPGA 2023 schedule?

The choice of venue and the timing seems ‘ridiculous’ and ‘brutal’ to the golf fans. According to their global itinerary, the tour will stop in 11 states across the United States and 12 other nations and regions. However, the LPGA Drive On Championship will be played for the fifth time at Superstition Mountains Golf Club in Gold Canyon, Arizona. After the annual season opener at the Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions and a stop in Asia.

There will also be a few new additions to the venue this year. The Chevron Championship (first Women’s major of the season) will be held at The Club at Carlton Woods in The Woodlands, Texas. However, they have a significant amount on the table as prize money. The female golfers will compete for an increased prize of $5.1 million.

Why do golf lovers dislike the plan if everything on the schedule is sorted? Rogers tweeted a video with the caption, “Trying to wrap my head around the @LPGA travel schedule.” The distance to be traveled in one year must point towards effective and efficient planning. One user pointed out that the schedule included ten times more traveling than the PGA tour. The golf community believed them needed more planning and should have put more time into making it efficient.

Let’s take a quick look at a few of the reactions by golf lovers.

Does the LPGA tour schedule for 2023 make sense to you? However, could it have been better? Let us know your views in the comments.

