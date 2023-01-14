‘Absolutely Not’: Golf Fans Furiously React to the Disappointing Change in Apparel in the Sport
Sports attire has always been the topic of discussion, especially in golf. The former golfer, Paige Spiranac, was in the Headlines for slamming the LPGA for the dress code rules. Not once, but many times, the dress code has been an issue. However, it generally happens in the case of female golfers, but this time it was different. Caddie Network on Twitter posted a picture of a non-generalized male dress code with a turtle neck. They asked everyone’s opinion on the new dress code, and the comments have mixed sections from the golf community.
Generally, for male golfers, collared t-shirts and pants are allowed. Shorts are acceptable, but they should not be too short. Jeans are entirely off the rule book. And in the case of female golfers, collared shirts and slacks are the proper golf attire. T-shirts, strappy tank tops, jeans, sweats, and short skirts are off the table completely. However, the rules are lenient if one is practicing and not playing at an event.
Now Let’s find out what the golf community thinks of the new Turtle neck for male golfers.
Is the golf community accepting the casual dress style?
The Twitter handle Caddie network asked for everyone’s opinion on casual attire for golf. “What is your opinion on this “casual” style of golf wear? Yay or nay?” Allen Hardy disliked the casual wear and said, “That’s not golf wear. Tiger introduced the Turtle neck, but that’s a tee shirt.” The former number one golfer, Woods, wore the Turtle neck t-shirt at the 2019 Masters event, and the golf world lost its minds. They wore a mock turtle neck resulting in getting mocked by the audience.
History repeated itself again, but with mixed reactions, and luckily, Woods was not receiving criticism. Some people liked it and appreciated the change that golf wear has gone through. Whereas some people completely dismissed the mock turtle neck as decent golf attire. One Twitter user was okay with the casual attire; however, the graphics seemed like a t-shirt print.
Mentioning shorts, they said, “It’s right on the border, but a ‘mock turtle neck’ is fine. The graphic size & placement up front is “t-shirt ish,” but I can deal w/ it… keep the neckline there & avoid shorts unless Memphis in the summer. My opinion.” On the other hand, some people did not care for it and said, “who cares?”
Let’s take a look at some of the mixed reactions received by casual golf wear.
Who cares. He’s covered the tits and bits and doesn’t look obnoxious. Golf needs to lose the rigidity of outdated rules and customs to survive
— Anthony Berta (@anthonyberta13) January 14, 2023
Attire is up to the club like a restaurant would require a jacket. It seems ridiculous to apply something so trivial to an entire industry. Fascinating really how unique this is to golf.
— Big Easy (@fumble_rooski) January 14, 2023
My thought on golf attire is if they sell it in the pro shop at that course, it is acceptable on that course. If they will sell you a hoodie, you can wear a hoodie.
— Jamie Barry (@JamieBarry66) January 14, 2023
Theoretically it’s fairly traditional. Has a raised polo collar and we’ve seen this style before. It just has a Massive logo. I’m a traditionalist and like a collared shirt. But archaic rules have put people off for years
— Dominic Marley (@DominicMarley) January 14, 2023
Well. The game has always been about respect and collars. Absolutely not.
— JULIANNE (@Maverick50505) January 14, 2023
Yay! Fits perfectly with proper attire at our club. Members here enjoying an evening round… untucked, bare feet, and backwards hats perfectly acceptable! 💪⛳️ pic.twitter.com/cH4NIUBD4A
— Neighborhood National (@GolfNeighbor) January 14, 2023
My wife is a PGA associate pro (acting pro for our home course since the previous one left for bigger and better things) and when she gives lessons and camps, the kids show up in T-shirts and athletic shorts. I hate it, but if it gets the kids playing golf, so be it.
— Sean Stagni (@SCStagni) January 14, 2023
I’ve never ever put on a golf polo and thought… man I’m overdressed for the golf course and I’m gonna be so uncomfortable playing. Just not sure why it’s necessary to “dress down” or “casual” Call me a traditionalist but I like the polo look for pros.
— Ben Bridgeo (@Bridgegolf10) January 14, 2023
I think the game of golf is about the shots these guys and ladies make on a Weekly basis that we watch, while certainly attire is part of our game, it should be the issue, if the players are comfortable then we get to see their best . Don’t mess the game with dress code
— James McBean (@James33097893) January 14, 2023
What are your thoughts on casual attire? Should it be allowed as a golf dress code? Please share your views with us.
