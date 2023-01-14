‘Absolutely Not’: Golf Fans Furiously React to the Disappointing Change in Apparel in the Sport

Sports attire has always been the topic of discussion, especially in golf. The former golfer, Paige Spiranac, was in the Headlines for slamming the LPGA for the dress code rules. Not once, but many times, the dress code has been an issue. However, it generally happens in the case of female golfers, but this time it was different. Caddie Network on Twitter posted a picture of a non-generalized male dress code with a turtle neck. They asked everyone’s opinion on the new dress code, and the comments have mixed sections from the golf community.

Generally, for male golfers, collared t-shirts and pants are allowed. Shorts are acceptable, but they should not be too short. Jeans are entirely off the rule book. And in the case of female golfers, collared shirts and slacks are the proper golf attire. T-shirts, strappy tank tops, jeans, sweats, and short skirts are off the table completely. However, the rules are lenient if one is practicing and not playing at an event.

Now Let’s find out what the golf community thinks of the new Turtle neck for male golfers.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Is the golf community accepting the casual dress style?

The Twitter handle Caddie network asked for everyone’s opinion on casual attire for golf. “What is your opinion on this “casual” style of golf wear? Yay or nay?” Allen Hardy disliked the casual wear and said, “That’s not golf wear. Tiger introduced the Turtle neck, but that’s a tee shirt.” The former number one golfer, Woods, wore the Turtle neck t-shirt at the 2019 Masters event, and the golf world lost its minds. They wore a mock turtle neck resulting in getting mocked by the audience.

History repeated itself again, but with mixed reactions, and luckily, Woods was not receiving criticism. Some people liked it and appreciated the change that golf wear has gone through. Whereas some people completely dismissed the mock turtle neck as decent golf attire. One Twitter user was okay with the casual attire; however, the graphics seemed like a t-shirt print.

Mentioning shorts, they said, “It’s right on the border, but a ‘mock turtle neck’ is fine. The graphic size & placement up front is “t-shirt ish,” but I can deal w/ it… keep the neckline there & avoid shorts unless Memphis in the summer. My opinion.” On the other hand, some people did not care for it and said, “who cares?”

Let’s take a look at some of the mixed reactions received by casual golf wear.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What are your thoughts on casual attire? Should it be allowed as a golf dress code? Please share your views with us.

Watch this story- Paige Spiranac: ‘Dumb Rules’ in golf