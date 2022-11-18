Abraham Johnson commits to Oregon State Football

Abraham Johnson is a 6-foot-3, 280-pound defensive lineman from Salt Lake City, Utah. The 2023 Recruit is very Talented and also held offers from Nevada, New Mexico State, Idaho and many others. He announced his decision on Twitter this evening.

I would love to thank my parents and family for helping me get to where I am now. I couldn’t have achieved my dream of D-1 football without them! Thanks to all the coaches who put their faith in me! I will spend my next years as a BEAV at Oregon State University! Go Beavs!! pic.twitter.com/CZQaTrcbGd — Abraham “JoJo” Johnson (@JoJohnson2023) November 18, 2022

Abraham Johnson has all the tools to be an effective defensive lineman in the Beavers scheme. The Beavers defensive line has been a bit unheralded this season, but they’ve been fantastic at stopping the run and letting their teammates shine behind them. The defensive line was once a glaring weak spot for the Beavers, but it has been steadily improving each year under Jonathan Smith and company.

The Beavers 2023 recruiting class is shaping up to be a Talented class. Abraham Johnson joins big names like Kelze Howard, Montrel Hatten and Aidan Chiles. Check out the full list of 2023 commits here.