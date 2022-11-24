About 100 Easton Area families with children are homeless. Here’s how to help.

They have kids. They have jobs. And despite their best efforts, dozens of parents in the Easton Area School District don’t have a place to live.

By November, 110 families with kids in the Easton Area School District had been homeless at some point during this school year, according to Supervisor of Student and Community Services Jessica Milton. Many were evicted and couldn’t find somewhere affordable to move in, she said.

“These people are not what we typically think about when we think about homelessness,” Milton told the Easton Area School Board on Nov. 15. You can see her presentation on YouTube.

She and Family Connection of Easton Executive Director Keela Vincent are working to meet the unique challenges of keeping young people academically on track despite their lack of a permanent residence.

Here’s a breakdown of families who were homeless in the school district on Oct. 26:

Easton Area High School: 40 families

Easton Area Middle School: 13 families

Paxinosa Elementary: 25 families

Cheston Elementary: 7 families

Tracy/Forks/Palmer/Shawnee elementary schools: 8 families

The first step to helping these families is assuring them there’s no shame in accepting help. Many families aren’t tallied in the homeless head count because they won’t ask for help, Milton said.

Family Connection is collecting clothes, toiletries and food this weekend to help the district’s homeless population during the Stuff the Bus campaign. You can drop off donations at a school bus that will be parked in Easton’s Center Square:

From noon to 8 pm Saturday, Nov. 26.

From noon to 6 pm Sunday, Nov. 27.

You might be surprised at the need for hair gel or hairspray for adolescents. When stretching family budgets, parents will buy shampoo and toothpaste but leave hair gel off the list because it’s not as indispensable as the other two products.

Families could really use microwavable food, Vincent said. Many are living temporarily in hotels where they might have a microwave but not a full kitchen. Granola bars, cereal cups, instant oatmeal, cups of noodles, or mac and cheese in a cup are among the foods in demand.

Food donations won’t help anyone if the recipients can’t or don’t want to eat them, Vincent said.

Milton and Vincent are helping teachers learn appropriate and effective ways to reach out to kids they think might suffer from homelessness. They’re connecting those kids with medical, dental, vision and mental health services.

“There is a lot of trauma that young people experience who encounter homelessness,” Vincent said. “Any way they can be connected with mental health services is really, really key to make them resilient to overcome those challenges.”

Easton Area School District Superintendent David Piperato thanked Milton and Vincent for raising awareness of homelessness in the school district.

“We’ll support you the best we can. Keep bringing it to the forefront,” he said Nov. 15.

Here’s a list of Suggested new items you can Donate during the Stuff the Bus campaign. If you can’t make it to the bus, you can drop off donations during school hours at the office Family Connection of Easton in Paxinosa Elementary School, 1221 Northampton St. Easton.

Toothbrushes (adult & child)

Toothpaste

Bar soap

Adult shampoo / baby shampoo

Body Wash

Laundry detergent

Tissues

Toilet paper

Feminine hygiene items

Pull-Ups size 4T-5T

Diapers (any size)

Toys for preschoolers through grade 5

Board games

Basketballs, soccer balls, kickballs

Canned pasta / ravioli

Macaroni and cheese

Peanut butter / Jelly

Sweatpants (for middle school students)

White Crewneck t-shirts (for middle school students)

Underwear (boy & girl elementary school age sizes for our nurses’ offices). Must be new in package

New shoes (boy & girl sizes for elementary school children)

New stretchy type pants or sweatpants (boy & girl sizes for elementary school children)

Have questions or want more information? Contact Family Connection of Easton Executive Director Keela Vincent at [email protected]

For a list of additional donation drop-off sites and a link to make a monetary contribution, visit the Stuff the Bus tab on the Family Connection of Easton website.

