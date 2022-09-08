Abington Little League wins state championship

The Abington Little League team of 8, 9 and 10-year-olds had the experience and journey of a lifetime. They are the only Abington Little League team of this age group to win a state championship, Mid Atlantic Championship and Eastern Regional runner up.

The team played 22 games and won 19 and lost 3. They won all their local games including games against Dunmore, West Scranton, Moosic, North Pocono and others.

The team was honored with a Parade through Clarks Summit to send them off to the states. Chinchilla, Clarks Summit Newton Ramson and Dalton had fire trucks and police from Clarks Summit, Dalton, South Abington Township and Waverly participated in the parade. After the parade, the team and the community met at the South Abington Park for ice cream.

“The beginning of the season started in June, and I told the team we play our game no matter what. This team far exceeded our expectations and to make it that far was incredible. The support from the community was also incredible. The team members became better ball players and the impact they made was memorable,” said John Kwiatkowski.

“It was a cool experience and hanging out with the other teams,” said Jake Kwiatkowsi, who played short stop and pitcher and whose father is John and the head coach. “They had a banquet for us and we traded pins,” they said.

“The Abington League 8, 9 and 10-year-olds did not play in states before. We didn’t know about pins, and we didn’t have them. One of the Mothers got them so they boys could trade with other teams,” said John Kwiatkowski head coach.

The team went on to play All Stars in the state tournament against teams from Back Mountain National, Mountain Top, and Hermitage which they all won.

The Mid Atlantic Region consisted of teams from New York. Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC It was pool play and the Abington Little League played 4 games.

They played Delaware in the opening round of the Eastern Regional Little League Tournament. They beat Delaware 5 to 1. They went onto play New Jersey and lost 5 to 3.

The Abington team next played South Shore New York and won 11-2. Their next game was against Capitol Hill Little League from Washington DC which they won 10 to 0.

The team had to play the New Jersey team again and this time they won. They became the Mid-Atlantic Champions.

“The coolest part is that teams we beat were reaching out and rooting for us,” said Tom Hillebrand who is a coach.

Henry Hillebrand played right field and is Tom’s son. “I liked traveling and seeing new places and playing on fields that I didn’t play on before.”

The New England division consisted of teams from Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, Connecticut, and Massachusetts.

The next game Abington Little League played was the Winner of the New England Division which was Connecticut. Connecticut beat Massachusetts to move on. The game was played in Cranston, Rhode

Island. The Abington team lost to Connecticut 3 to 0 in the Championship game of the Eastern Regional Little League Tournament.

Jerry Jordan is a Coach had this to say about the team.

“The kids played their hearts out and were really dedicated. It was a wonderful experience. I hope in 2 years from now, our big family can go to the Little League World Series in Williamsport.”

Team members must be 12 years of age to play in the Little League World Series.

His son Jerry Jordan plays second base and is a pitcher. “We had a fun time and it was really nice.”

“I like that my teammates always had my back,” said Patrick Keeler who played left field. “I also liked traveling and seeing new fields.”

“The coaches were great role models for the boys,” said Paul Keeler, father of Patrick. “As a parent, I was happy my child got the experience and to be part of something like this.”

“I liked playing the games with the kids and it was fun playing,” said Gabriel Thomas who played first base and catcher and pitcher.

Daniel Spanish, Shane Goldberg, Brady Nalevanko, Jaxon Hizny, Dylan Lyle, Patrick Donahue and Max Vazquez were other players on the team.

Ethan Fanning played outfield. “I liked all the teams we played and traveling. I also liked hanging out with other kids and playing Spike ball.”

“The beginning of the season, the players didn’t know each other. The friendships they made will last forever,” said Jody Fanning, president of Abington Little League and father to Ethan.

Information was provided by the Abington Little League Facebook page.