Abington Heights remains unanimous No. 1 in boys poll

Jan. 30—TIMES-TRIBUNE BOYS TOP 10 BASKETBALL POLL

Rank, team Record Points Pvs

1. Abington Heights (8) 16-1 80 1

2. Valley View 14-2 72 2

3. Holy Cross 12-3 64 3

4. Mid Valley 13-3 56 4

5. Scranton Prep 10-7 39 7

6. Carbondale Area 10-6 36 9

7. Riverside 11-5 29 5

8. North Pocono 9-7 28 6

9. Old Forge 10-5 16 8

10. Forest City 9-6 11 10

—HOLY CROSS HOT: Since losing to Scranton in the semifinals of the Lynett Memorial Basketball Tournament the Crusaders have found their rhythm offensively and defensively. The top team in the District 2 Class 2A power rating standings have won nine in a row and are averaging 58.2 points per game and have had four different players lead them in scoring during the winning streak.

—DOMINANT COMETS: Abington Heights is ranked No. 1 since the preseason for a reason. The Comets are proving every night how talented a team they have. After two more wins last week, Abington Heights moved to 8-0 in the Lackawanna League and has won those games by an average margin of 21.3 points per game.

—CITY RIVALRY: Scranton and West Scranton renew their rivalry Tuesday at the Lackawanna College Student Union on Tuesday night. The Invaders won the first meeting, 60-48. Scranton has won 10 of the last 13 meetings. The last time West Scranton swept the season series came in 2020.

