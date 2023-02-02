Abilene Christian upends Seattle in WAC men’s basketball game

SEATTLE – Joe Pleasant scored a game-high 24 points, and three other Abilene Christian players scored in double figures as the Wildcats stunned Seattle 83-68 in a Western Athletic Conference men’s basketball game Wednesday night at Climate Pledge Arena.

Damien Daniels added 15 points, while Tobias Cameron and Ja’Sean Jackson had 11 each as ACU (12-11 overall, 4-6 WAC) snapped the Redhawks’ 10-game home winning streak. Airion Simmons also had nine points. Daniels and Simmons each had five of their team’s 15 assists.

Seattle hadn’t lost at home since eventual WAC Champion New Mexico State beat the Redhawks 68-55 on Feb. 21 last season. Seattle is ranked No. 22 in the CollegeInsider.com Men’s Mid Major Top 25 national poll.

Abilene Christian upends Seattle in WAC men’s basketball game

Alex Schumacher led Seattle (16-7, 7-3) with 16 points, while Riley Grigsby had 14 and a game-high 10 rebounds. Brandton Chatfield also had 10 points.

Seattle, which has lost three straight games, all against Texas teams, is tied with Sam Houston and Stephen F. Austin for third in the WAC behind Utah Valley and Southern Utah, who are both 8-2 ​​in conference. Sam Houston beat the Redhawks 55-40 on Jan. 26 and SFA beat them 79-65 on Jan. 28 is a two-game Texas road swing.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button