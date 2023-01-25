Abernathy scores 40 as Christian Heritage boys stay unbeaten

Jan. 24—Boys

Calhoun 72, Dalton 68

Dalton (13-5) fell 72-68 in overtime at home to Region 7-5A Rival Calhoun (11-8) Tuesday night.

Chaz Ramsey scored 19 for Dalton, Drew Snyder had 13 and Manuel Hurtado scored 12. The Catamounts have dropped three straight after a 13-2 start.

Dalton plays Hiram at home Friday at 7:30 pm

Christian Heritage 84, Southwest Atlanta Christian 53

Jax Abernathy poured in 40 points as Christian Heritage (18-0) outpaced Southwest Atlanta Christian (7-10) 84-53 at home on Tuesday.

Dontae Crowder helped out Abernathy with 15 points, and Braden Koneman scored eight.

The Lions continue their unbeaten season Friday at 6:30 pm at East Point’s Fulton Leadership Academy.

Northwest Whitfield 69, Cedartown 48

Northwest Whitfield (12-6) downed winless Cedartown (0-16) 69-48 at home Tuesday.

Dakota Blackwell led the way with 19 points, while Gage Voyles scored 11 and Caden Ramsey had nine.

The Bruins travel across Whitfield County to play Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 8:30.

Ringgold 92, Coahulla Creek 61

Coahulla Creek (4-15) fell 92-61 at home to Ringgold (7-13) on Tuesday.

Coahulla Creek hosts Adairsville Friday night at 8:30.

Sonoraville 72, Southeast Whitfield 56

Southeast Whitfield (9-9) had its three-game winning streak halted at Sonoraville (15-6) Tuesday with a 72-56 loss.

The Raiders play Rival Northwest Whitfield at home Friday night at 8:30.

Girls

Calhoun 66, Dalton 50

Dalton (13-6) was upended by Calhoun (16-3) 66-50 at home Tuesday night.

The loss snaps the Lady Catamounts’ four-game win streak.

Dalton hosts Hiram Friday night at 7.

Coahulla Creek 58, Ringgold 36

Coahulla Creek (11-9) bested Ringgold (7-12) 58-36 at home on Tuesday.

Brinkley Reed led the way for the Lady Colts with 25 points and Presley Denton scored 12.

Coahulla Creek hosts Adairsville at 7 pm Friday.

Murray County 61, Rockmart 41

Murray County (15-4) powered past Rockmart (5-15) on the road Tuesday night.

Mattie Nuckolls scored 20.

The Lady Indians have won six in a row and are unbeaten in Region 7-2A play at 9-0.

The Lady Indians next play Tuesday at home against Haralson County at 6 pm

Northwest Whitfield 49, Cedartown 14

Northwest Whitfield (12-7) shut down Cedartown (0-17) 49-14 at home Tuesday night.

The Lady Bruins led 17-4 after the first quarter.

Lindsey Harris scored 17 for Northwest. Miah Triana had 10 points, while Kennedy Baker scored nine.

The Lady Bruins play at Southeast Whitfield Friday night at 7.

Sonoraville 59, Southeast Whitfield 17

Southeast Whitfield (3-13) couldn’t keep up with Sonoraville (17-4) on the road Tuesday in a 59-17 loss.

The Lady Raiders host Northwest Whitfield Friday at 7 p.m