Aberg, Scott named to Watch list for 2023 Hogan Award

Ludvig Aberg

Calum Scott

Texas Tech seniorand Sophomorewere named to the Watch List for the 2023 Ben Hogan Award, the Hogan Trophy Award Foundation, the Friends of Golf (FOG) and Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) announced earlier this week.

Given out annually to the top men’s NCAA golfer regardless of level, the 2023 list is made up of 37 golfers.

Aberg won the Ben Hogan Award back in 2022, while Scott is one of just six sophomores and nine underclassmen to be included on the list.

The complete list of 10 Semifinalists will be unveiled on Friday, Apr. 14 with the final three Finalists announced on Thursday, May 4. All three Finalists will attend a black-tie dinner on Monday, May 22 at Colonial Country Club where the winners will be announced.

Previous winners of the Hogan Award include World No. 3 Jon Rahm (2015, 16), No. 5 Patrick Cantlay (2012) and Viktor Hovland (2019).

The No. 1 overall player in both the World Amateur Golf Rankings and the PGA Tour U Rankings, Aberg has played nine rounds of stroke play this fall, shooting an average score of 68.78. The Swede has just one round over par this season and has shot six rounds of 70 or better.

Aberg has finished inside the top-10 of all three events the Red Raiders have played including a third-place finish at the Frederica Cup and an eighth-place finish at the Ben Hogan.

The senior went an impressive 4-1 in five matches at the 2022 Big 12 Match Play event and shot -26 over the five rounds of play.

Aberg swung the Championship match in favor of the Red Raiders when he sunk a pair of birdie putts on 17 and 18 to finish card a final round 66.

Tech’s second player on the Haskins Watch List, Scott, has also had a successful fall. The sophomore from Scotland has shot an average score of 68.56 over his nine fall rounds, and has six scores of at least 69 or better. In the opening round of the Frederica Cup, Scott shot a personal best round of 63.

During Big 12 Match Play, Scott combined to go -7 for the week including -5 against UT and OU. In the Championship match against OU, Scott made a clutch par putt to seal the final half-point that the Red Raiders needed.

The award is the second major award for the duo, as they were previously selected to the 20-person 2023 Haskins Watch List.

Ranked No. 1 back in October and currently ranked No. 3 in both the GolfStat and Bushnell Golf/GolfWeek polls, the Red Raiders open the spring season Feb. 8-10 at the Amer Ari Hosted by Hawai’i in beautiful Waikoloa.