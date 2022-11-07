Aberdeen FC | Ylber – the goal was for the fans

Ylber Ramadani grabbed Huis first Aberdeen goal in the 4-1 win over Hibs, part of another impressive display from the Albanian international midfielder.

“I’m happy to have scored a goal, but more happy that we won the game because we needed the three points against Hibs. When I saw the ball coming, I just wanted to hit the target and luckily, it went in.

“The fans have been waiting a long time for a goal from me, so I ran to them to celebrate with them. It’s important that the players and the fans are one group, we all have to be together to achieve things.

“I am the type of player that wants to give more in every game and this is what is needed here. Aberdeen is a big club and we have to win games for the fans. I am enjoying my time here, I am playing the best football of my career.

“The manager gives me a lot of confidence and I think this is the best I have ever felt at any club. We have young players in midfield so I have to communicate with them and help them. They are doing great, they are very big talents, and we are a good combination.”

On the scoresheet with Ylber was his fellow summer signing Bojan Miovski and he was full of praise for his team-mate after the game.

“It’s nice to score in the same game as Bojan – that happened in one game last season too I think. I hope he keeps scoring goals like he has been because that will help us succeed at the end of the season. I think he can be the top goalscorer in Scotland because he is a top quality player. Game by game, he is improving a lot, and he needs to do this if he wants to go further in the game because he is still a young player.

“When he missed the first penalty, I went up to him and said, “Hey, remember who you are, you know what to do!” He said he would score the second one – and he did.”

The Motherwell defeat aside, the Dons have looked pretty impressive at Pittodrie this term, but Ramdani sees that as part of an overall improvement in the side.

“We have played good football here, but also away sometimes too, at Ross County, at Motherwell. We need to maintain the winning mentality in every game. Third place is the goal and we have to work very hard every day if we are going to do that. I came here to play European football, to win something, so we must continue to work towards that.”