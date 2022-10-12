Abell beats Alamo in MISD’s Unified Basketball Championship Tonight

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) – MISD’s unified basketball finale was held Tonight at Abell Junior High.

This was the first year the league was held for the district. The goal was to bring special education and general education students together through basketball.

“I like the smiles on their faces when they accomplish anything whether making a goal or a pass because for them it’s just about being here,” said Alamo Coach Lori Gentry.

The Abell Unified Eagles took on the Alamo Unified Scouts and Abell won 52 to 17.

“The support from the school has been phenomenal. I mean everybody is behind these kids,” said Abell Coach John Mauldin.

The program brings children with special needs and general education children together through sports.

To celebrate the season finale there were meals, special Olympics decor, a drumline performance, player introductions, a national anthem performance and a Halftime show.

“There’s so much worry about being different that if we include them all together people won’t look at them like they’re different they’ll just start being their friends,” said Gentry.

“They’re going to have to go to society eventually and deal with the outside world and this will help them have that ability to go and speak to others without being rescued all the time.”

At the end of the game special Olympics executives and district administration presented both teams with medals and plaques to celebrate the athletes.

Family and friends filled the stands to cheer on the students.

“Some of the surrounding towns we need to get them involved next year you know Big Spring, Stanton, Seminole, Andrews, Monahans we want to get all of those and grow this thing,” said Mauldin.

Mauldin says the atmosphere at every game this season has been electric.

