‘Abdul Ahad Azad’s literature has potential to enlighten young minds’

Srinagar: One day Commemoration of Abdul Ahad Azad was organized by Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina, Cluster University Srinagar here today.

The organizers in a statement said the purpose of the event was to inaugurate the Abdul Ahad Azad Chair in the host College. Dr. Shaista Ahmad, Coordinator Abdul Ahad Azad Chair, and Organizing Secretary of the event deliberated on significance for preserving the rich heritage of literary contribution of Abdul Ahad Azad.

The event was attended by Chief Patron Prof. (Dr.) Qayyum Hussain, Vice Chancellor, Cluster University Srinagar, Patron Prof. (Dr.) Nazir Ahmad Simnani. Principal, Abdul Ahad Azad Memorial Degree College Bemina, Prof. (Dr.) Mushtaq Ahmad Lone, Dean Academic Affairs, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Mir, Incharge Registrar and Controller of Examinations, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Khursheed Ahmad Khan, Nodal Principal, Kashmir Division Colleges, Prof. Deeba Sarmad, Cultural Secretary, and Dean Humanities, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Naseer Hussain Shah, Dean Sciences, Cluster University Srinagar, Prof. (Dr.) Muneer Ahmad, Dean Teacher Education, Prof. (Dr.) Rohi Kant, Principal, Government College for Women, MA Road respectively.

The guest speakers for the event were Prof. Shaad Ramzan, former Head of the Department of Kashmiri, University of Kashmir, Dr. GN Haleem, poet and Writer and Basharat Shameem, Assistant Professor in English, AS College, Srinagar.