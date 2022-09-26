Abdu’Allah is a guest on a new Episode of Halverson’s ‘Arts Educators Save the World’ podcast

September 26, 2022

In a new Episode of her podcast, “Arts Educators Save the World,” that will be released on Monday, Sept. 26, UW–Madison’s Erica Halverson speaks with actor Fraser James and UW–Madison’s Faisal Abdu’Allah about how these two Black British artists have influenced each other across the years in their art and activism.

Halverson, a Professor in the School of Education’s Department of Curriculum and Instruction, launched Season One of the podcast on Aug. 29 to bring successful artists together in conversation with their mentors. Guests this season include Lin-Manuel Miranda, Robert Lopez, Josh Radnor, Annaleigh Ashford, and more.

In this latest episode, the story begins begins when James, a prolific television actor, happened one day years ago to get his hair cut by Abdu’Allah — an accomplished Barber as well as an artist, who is now the associate Dean for the arts and the Chazen Family Distinguished Chair in Art in the School of Education.

Listen to the Episode to learn more about how James and Abdu’Allah have inspired each other and their unique take on mentorship.

Halverson also appeared on WPR’s Central Time this month to discuss the ideas in her book, “How the Arts Can Save Education: Transforming Teaching, Learning, and Instruction,” and the podcast that are so central to the work she does at UW–Madison and in her training of future teachers coming out of the School of Education.

Listen to the segment at wpr.org.