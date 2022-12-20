Abdoul Karim Coulibaly has the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team soaring

LOWELL — Abdoul Karim Coulibaly has an uncanny knack of turning his hoop dreams into reality.

A 6-foot-9, 235-pound senior forward, Coulibaly has been a tower of strength in his first year with the UMass Lowell men’s basketball team. Sporting an 11-2 record, the River Hawks are off to their best start since 2002-03.

“I’m proud of my team,” said Coulibaly. “We’ve been working out, practicing hard and doing individual workouts. It’s all about work. We’re seeing what we can do and we’re so proud of ourselves.”

Over his first 11 games, Coulibaly is averaging 12.8 points and 8.6 rebounds a game, second best on the squad. Personal Highlights include netting a season-high 18 points at Brown and recording 14 rebounds against Stonehill. He’s added eight blocks and eight steals.

They transferred from St. Bonaventure in the offseason.

“When I came here, I saw the commitment and our friendship getting stronger,” said Coulibaly, who turned 22 on Friday. “We keep getting better and have good communication from our coaches to our players. Everybody comes together looking to do great things every day.”

UML’s vast depth has been showcased all season, with a different player seemingly rising to the forefront each game.

“That’s one of the biggest things I saw when I first got here,” said Coulibaly. “We’ve got a lot of talent. Whether I’m coming off the bench or starting, we show up every day. It’s all about winning. We all want to achieve one goal and that’s to win.”

An international studies major, Coulibaly has done his fair share of globetrotting. A native of Bamako, the capital and largest city of Mali, Coulibaly grew up in a household of basketball-playing siblings. His two older brothers and sister played for the Mali national team.

“My older brothers were traveling around the world,” he recalled. “And every time they’d come home, they’d tell me about their travels, and how I should be playing, but I didn’t care.”

Coulibaly was pursuing soccer, his true passion, at the time. That is until a knee injury sent him to the sidelines, forcing the 6-foot-6 13-year-old to reconsider his path.

“At that time, I said I’d never play soccer again,” he said. “Then I started focusing on basketball.”

His talents were soon discovered at a basketball camp, prompting a move to the United States a year later in 2013.

He excelled his senior year at the Scotland Performance Institute in Pennsylvania, averaging 15.6 points and 11.4 rebounds, Guiding the team to a 36-1 run. The 2019 Mid-Atlantic Player of the Year scored over 1,000 points. He burst onto the college ranks, playing two seasons at the University of Pittsburgh, before transferring to St. Bonaventure his junior year.

Looking for a new challenge, he was lured to UMass Lowell at the urging of a high school classmate and current River Hawk teammate.

“Everette (Hammond) was the one that called me to come play here,” said Coulibaly, noting how fellow countryman Salif Boudie also played there. “I looked into what UML was all about and I loved what I saw.”

Coulibaly remains equally committed to his homeland. He has represented Mali on several international treks, leading his country to the FIBA ​​U18 African Championship in 2018. In 2019, he competed for the Mali team that won a silver medal at the FIBA ​​U19 World Cup. They scored 17 points and three blocks in the gold medal game against the United States.

“It’s been a long journey,” said Coulibaly. “The only reason I played basketball was to challenge my brothers, challenge myself, and the love of my country. We never won a world cup or national cup, so I wanted to go there and win it. Even if I one day become a coach, I’d still want to win it for my country and be a part of it.”

“Without basketball, I don’t know what I would have become,” said Coulibaly. “Through basketball I’ve learned a lot, started educating myself. That’s why it’s great to be part of this team, to hang out with the right people and see the other side of the world. I’m so thankful all my dreams have come true.”