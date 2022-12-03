Abby Albarado’s stoppage time goal saves Mandeville’s 1-1 draw at Hannan | St. Tammany community news

Mandeville’s Abby Albarado doesn’t remember the exact details of her stoppage-time goal against Hannan.

The senior just remembers that he found the back of the net.

“I just got the ball and went,” she said. “Nothing was holding me back from scoring. I like taking shots. It feels awesome to come back and get the draw, especially since we lost to them last year. It felt good to score.”

Albarado’s goal capped an exciting final 10 minutes as the Skippers rallied for a 1-1 nondistrict draw at Hannan on Dec. 2.

“We played a much better, more aggressive second half,” Mandeville Coach Sean Esker said. “I thought we were a little tentative in the first half. In the second half, we were aggressive, and we were unlucky to hit the crossbar early. It just seemed like it wasn’t going to be our night for a little while, but credit to the girls for continuing to push and finishing when it counted.”

After a scoreless first half that saw the Hawks outshoot the Skippers nine to one, Hannan (2-1-3) continued the pressure. Hannan nearly scored in the 52nd minute as Kaitlyn Brady’s shot slipped past the keeper, but Mandeville’s Addison Brackley cleared the ball off the goal line to prevent the goal.

The Skippers (3-2-2) responded four minutes later as Albarado sent a shot off the post. A few minutes later, Mandeville’s Madison Davis had her shot saved in the box.

But the Hawks continued to pressure and finally broke through in the 75th minute. Brady sent a cross into the box that was initially clear away, but junior Katelin Schneider settled the ball in the box and bounced a shot off the crossbar and in.

It was the Hawks’ 16th shot of the night, and it was especially sweet.

“Before the game, I kept repeating to myself that I was going to score,” Schneider said. “I saw that we were tied, and I was unsatisfied because I knew we deserved to be up. Right when I saw my chance, I took it. It felt really good to score. Overall, I think we’re doing really well, but we just need to have the desire to want to win the game and finish it with all we have.”

The Skippers rallied for the equalizer in the second minute of stoppage time as Bailee McCosh’s long pass led to Albarado’s goal.

Hanna’s Coach John Dempsey said despite the late goal, he was proud of his team’s play, especially considering the Hawks started five underclassmen.

“I’m happy with the way we’re playing the game,” he said. “I’ve been happy with how we’re playing since our first game. We’ve had some intensity ups and downs, but I didn’t see that tonight. The play has been very good, but we have to find some ways to finish and learn how to put a game away.”

SCORE BY HALVES

Mandeville | 0 | 1 – 1

Hannah’s | 0 | 1 – 1

INDIVIDUAL SCORING

Hannah, Katelin Schneider, 75th minute, 0-1; Mandeville, Abby Albarado, 80th minute, 1-1.