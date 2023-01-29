Aaronson and Tolkien arrive! USMNT winners, Losers and ratings as young stars debut in drab Colombia draw

Aaron Long and Walker Zimmerman:

Fans will have gone into this game wanting to see young stars show out, but this wouldn’t have gone well if not for the two World Cup veterans.

In what turned out to be a chaotic first half, Zimmerman and Long provided a bit of stability to a totally disjointed USMNT side. January Camps are, by nature, disjointed, but the first half was particularly chaotic, with the two teams exchanging counter after counter over and over again.

And Zimmerman and Long dealt with those counters. It wasn’t pretty and it wasn’t perfect, but they did keep it scoreless.

Fans may not have loved seeing two proven veterans in January camp, but this is vital for their fitness too. Both will have some part to play this cycle and both were good in this one.

Paxten Aaronson:

A perfect performance? No way, but it was a good look into what the Younger Aaronson is and can be.

The Eintracht Frankfurt earned his first USMNT cap and, by and large, he didn’t look out of his depth. He called for the ball and attempted to make things happen when he got it. It could be argued that he deserved at least one goal in the first half.

Were there weak moments though? Definitely. Physically, Aaronson isn’t quite there yet, but few players his age are. Time in Germany will help him bulk up and fill out to help him deal with the more physical side of the game.

Overall, though, a positive showing is a night to remember for a potential future star.

John Tolkin and DeJuan Jones:

The two new fullbacks looked more than ready for this.

Jones was making his second USMNT appearance, having made his debut against Serbia. Tolkin was making his first. And neither looked out of their depth in the slightest.

Tolkin played 80 solid minutes, showing plenty of positive signs on both sides of the ball. That trademark confidence was bright with him to the international level, and we should see it a bunch more in a USMNT shirt going forward.

As for Jones, a solid showing. The New England Revolution defender has speed, but also a bit more nuance to his game in the attacking end. It’s a deep right-back pool, but Jones may climb up the rankings a bit.

Of the two, Tolkin has the clearest path towards more minutes, but both did themselves proud int his one.