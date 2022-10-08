Aaron Rodgers watches USWNT match with Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Aaron Rodgers said earlier this week he wanted to see some soccer while in London before the Packers’ game against the New York Giants.

That’s exactly what he did during the United States Women’s National Team’s friendly soccer match against England Friday at Wembley Stadium in London.

And he was joined by the real Ted Lasso!

Rodgers was spotted in a box seat with actor Jason Sudeikis, who plays Lasso on the Apple TV+ sports comedy-drama series, “Ted Lasso.” Sudeikis created the show a couple years ago

Sudeikis’ character is an American football Coach who is sent to the United Kingdom to manage the struggling AFC Richmond club.

The Packers will play in the home of the soccer club Tottenham Hotspur — Tottenham Hotspur Stadium — on Sunday, as they compete in the NFL’s International Series for the first time.

Rodgers has talked about how he’s a fan of “Ted Lasso” in the past, including last year during an appearance on “The Rich Eisen Show.”

Rodgers’ favorite team is Man City

Rodgers has discussed in recent years how he is a fan of European soccer. Another soccer match could be on Rodgers’ to-do list for Saturday, although that would involve some extended travel.

His favorite team, Man City, plays Southampton at 3 pm Saturday (9 am local time) at Etihad Stadium in Manchester, England, which is about 200 miles from where the Packers are playing Sunday.

Man City, of course, played at Lambeau Field this summer against Bayern Munich.

Allen Lazard joins Rodgers at USWNT match vs. England

The Packers quarterback wasn’t the only one watching the USWNT Friday afternoon. Allen Lazard joined him. It’s no surprise that Lazard joined Rodgers at the match since a soccer ball is never far from the Packers wide receiver.

Before every game, he always juggles with a soccer ball, something he says helps with his concentration, he told Reporter Kassidy Hill last month.

For the record, England won the friendly, 2-1.

