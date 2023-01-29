Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers ‘Prefer to Move on’ From Star QB, Per Report

League sources are reportedly convinced that the Packers prefer to move is from Aaron Rodgersaccording to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, making an offseason trade involving the franchise quarterback seems all the more likely.

Reports that Green Bay was considering parting ways with the 39-year-old Rodgers emerged soon after the end of the 2022 season, but it remained unclear how each side felt about the situation. Schefter’s latest report suggests the Packers are leaning toward passing the baton to Jordan Love and that Rodgers is “well aware” of the team’s viewpoint, per those same league sources.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button