Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors: Packers ‘Prefer to Move on’ From Star QB, Per Report

League sources are reportedly convinced that the Packers prefer to move is from Aaron Rodgersaccording to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, making an offseason trade involving the franchise quarterback seems all the more likely.

Reports that Green Bay was considering parting ways with the 39-year-old Rodgers emerged soon after the end of the 2022 season, but it remained unclear how each side felt about the situation. Schefter’s latest report suggests the Packers are leaning toward passing the baton to Jordan Love and that Rodgers is “well aware” of the team’s viewpoint, per those same league sources.

Earlier this week, Rodgers addressed the reports of a potential trade as well as Rumors that suggest he might retire The Pat McAfee Show, but the four-time NFL MVP remained vague about his intentions in his response.

“All other ideas about trade and whatnot, that’s all conjecture before I even decide what I want to do moving forward for myself,” Rodgers said Tuesday.

The decision that stands before the Packers this spring is remarkably similar to when the team moved on from Brett Favre to clear the way for Rodgers to take the reins under center. Favre was 38 years old when Green Bay traded him to the Jets, and Rodgers is currently 39 with Love waiting in the wings.

Rodgers is due about $110 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons, which is a hefty price to pay for the Packers, who also will need to make a decision on Love’s fifth-year option before May 1. Love saw limited playing time this season, completing 14 of 21 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown.

“They drafted my replacement, and if I didn’t win two COVID MVPs, this conversation probably would’ve happened earlier,” Rodgers said Tuesday of speculation the Packers might make the move to Love next season. “But in a year where I’m not going to win MVP, it allows for all the different conjectures of if Jordan is ready and if it’s time to move on.”

Despite winning the past two MVP awards, Rodgers struggled to match that level of production in 2022. He threw for 3,695 yards, 26 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, and the Packers finished the year with an 8–9 record, missing out on a trip to playoffs.