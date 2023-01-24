Aaron Rodgers To Patriots? NFL Insider Floats ‘Belichickian’ Move

But head Coach Bill Belichick offered only a lukewarm endorsement of Jones after New England finished below .500 and missed the postseason for the second time in three years, and he’s never hidden his adoration for Rodgers.

When the Patriots played at Lambeau Field in October, Belichick sought out Rodgers to chat with him pregame, then raved about the 39-year-old signal-caller in his postgame news conference.

“I’d say in the end, Rodgers is just too good,” Belichick said after the Packers won 27-24 in overtime. “They made some throws that only Rodgers can make. We had pretty good coverage on some of those, and he’s just too smart, too good, too accurate, and in the end, he got us. We just couldn’t quite do enough in the other areas to quite offset it. … He’s just a great, great player, and he made some great plays.”

Rodgers is one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time and was the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 2020 and 2021, but his numbers sharply declined this season. His 91.1 passer rating and 39.3 QBR were both the worst of his career, and he threw nearly as many interceptions (12) as he had in the previous three seasons combined (13). The 12 Picks were his most since 2008, his first season as a starter. After three straight 13-win seasons, Green Bay went 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Jones’ numbers were even worse after the Patriots paired him with an ineffective Offensive coaching staff led by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. New England has already admitted failure on that front, announcing plans to hire a real Offensive Coordinator ahead of the 2023 campaign. Belichick Interviewed five candidates last week, including former Patriots OC Bill O’Brien.

The Patriots may have faith that their new Coordinator can rekindle the promise Jones showed as a rookie. But with Belichick declining to publicly commit to Jones, an offseason QB shakeup remains possible.

As of Sunday, DraftKings Sportsbook gave the Patriots the fifth-best odds of Landing Rodgers this offseason, trailing the Packers, Raiders, Jets and 49ers.