Aaron Rodgers surprising secret to enjoying the NFL more

Aaron Rodgers is an NFL veteran, but he still has a few surprises up his sleeve. He is about to enter his 18th season in the league and the QB is still looking for ways to enjoy American football.

He has done just that in recent years and South America has played a key role.

The Green Bay Packers QB told the ‘Pat McAfee Show’ in August that he has traveled twice to South America for Ayahuasca retreats, viewing it as a herbal treatment.

According to Rodgersit has helped him to enjoy the NFL more and also to have a better relationship in the locker room with his teammates.

Now that he’s staying in Green Bay after signing an extension, the QB hopes his treatment continues to work.

What is ayahuasca?

Ayahuasca includes the ingredient N,N-dimethyltryptamine (DMT), which is a Schedule I drug under US law, but the NFL does not list it as a banned substance or performance-enhancing drug.

Since starting treatment in Peru, Rodgers has twice won the regular-season MVP award.

With the departure of Davante Adams, Rodgers lost his main partner on the Packers, but he’ll be hoping for more success when the new season gets underway.

The team’s opener is September 11 against the Minnesota Vikings at US Bank Stadium.