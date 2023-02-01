Aaron Rodgers says Rich Bisaccia should get NFL head coaching job

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not know if he’ll play in the NFL again, but he’s certain about one thing: Rich Bisaccia should be an NFL head coach.

“If anyone called as a reference, I would give a ringing endorsement to Rich Bisaccia,” Rodgers said during his Tuesday appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” referencing the Packers’ special teams coach. “I’m a tremendous fan of his.”

Bisaccia, who led a resurgent Packers special teams in 2022, is seeking the Indianapolis Colts head coaching job. He’s reportedly getting a second interview with the Colts, according to the Indianapolis Star.

Rodgers gave a long list of reasons on what makes Bisaccia the perfect choice.

Among them includes Bisaccia’s “incredible” ability to control a players’ room through accountability and respect. Bisaccia is “very thoughtful, very sharp” who brings “love” to his relationships, which Rodgers said is the “perfect combo.”

“He’s a prototypical leader who wants to be respected more than he’s liked,” said Rodgers, who explained this is his approach to being a leader as well. “You have someone who shows you how much they care and love you and it’s real.”

“Contrary to common thought there’s not a lot of Rich Biasccias out there,” Rodgers later said.

Under Bisaccia, the Packers significantly improved on special teams, jumping 10 spots from last place in 2021 to 22nd in Rick Gosselin’s annual rankings, and had their first All-Pro kickoff returner in team history with Keisean Nixon.

“They changed that phase of our team for sure,” Rodgers said.

Bisaccia was Hired by the Packers last offseason to fix a special teams unit that has long struggled, none more evident than during the team’s Divisional round playoff loss to the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. He served as the special teams and interim head Coach in Las Vegas in 2021. Bisaccia has spent 40 years in coaching that has spanned the NFL and college ranks. He came to the NFL in 2022 and won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers in his first season as the team’s special teams coordinator. He has also been an assistant head coach for five teams.

Bisaccia is 62 years old.

“I think in this league it’s harder for older coaches to get jobs,” Rodgers said. “That’s not a mind-blowing statement. I think we can all agree on that there’s not a lot of 60-year-old guys getting coaching jobs. There’s fewer and fewer.

“Most teams want to go with young, upcoming guys.”

Bisaccia, who was 7-5 as the interim head Coach in Las Vegas after Jon Gruden Resigned early in the 2021 season, was passed over for the permanent job in favor of 46-year-old Josh McDaniels, whose Raiders were 6-11 this season.

Rodgers said Bisaccia has “paid his dues.”

“Everybody loves Rich,” Rodgers added. “You want to be a player’s coach, it’s not about being liked it’s about being respected first. … And Rich Biasccia understands that to a T.”

