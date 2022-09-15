Aaron Rodgers says his appearance at the 2022 NFL Honors led to a haircut

Aaron Rodgers’ MVP play for the Green Bay Packers and all of his off-the-field happenings (relationship with Packers management and Shailene Woodley, COVID-19 and guest host of “Jeopardy!” to name a few, for example) have generated tons of headlines the last couple of years.

But so has his hair. Yes, his hair.

After all, Rodgers said he grew out his hair last year in part for his John Wick Halloween costume, it was part of a golf bet with Charles Barkley and it even played into his Nicolas Cage-inspired WWE-like training camp entrance this season.

So when the Packers Touched down in Minnesota last Saturday for their Week 1 game against the Vikings and Rodgers was seen Sporting a new fresh cut it was naturally going to get People’s attention. Some online were comparing it to “Peaky Blinders” of the Netflix crime drama show.

NFL Honors ceremony indicated to Aaron Rodgers he needed a haircut

So after all this time, what made Rodgers decide to get rid of the long locks and the man bun that he made famous?

On Tuesday, during his first appearance of the 2022 season on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rodgers revealed the answer to this Burning question.

His appearance at the NFL Honors in February.

Rodgers told McAfee that after the Awards show, in which he accepted his fourth MVP, when he saw a photo of himself he said “Whoo, it might be time.”

At that ceremony, Rodgers sported a golden brown corduroy suit with his hair slicked back.

They joked about his new hair style on the McAfee show.

He said he knew that former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk, who serves as McAfee’s co-host, has “rocked a similar hair style.”

Rodgers said after the NFL Honors he did “all my hippy stuff” before deciding to ultimately change up the hair.

Aaron Rodgers tells Pat McAfee his Ayahuasca journey has led to many conversations with teammates

After first taking part in a Panchakarma cleanse shortly after the Packers lost in the NFC Divisional playoff round to the 49ers, he has Revealed in recent months all about his Ayahuasca journey as he hit up one podcast after another talking with the likes of Joe Rogan, Aubrey Marcus and most recently Bill Maher.

During his appearance on the “Aubrey Marcus Podcast,” Rodgers explained how he first consumed ayahuasca, a plant-based psychedelic drug, during a trip to Peru in the 2020 offseason. He also recently told Peter King on his podcast that he went on another Ayahuasca Retreat before this season. Rodgers has said in those podcasts that he credits his back-to-back MVP seasons to using Ayahuasca and his mental health has improved since. The use of Ayahuasca is illegal in the United States.

Rodgers said on Tuesday his offseason experiences have made “for some interesting Cafeteria conversations.”

“It’s been interesting to hear from so many different guys across the league, men and women that I know or that I don’t know ask questions about it,” Rodgers said. “People from my past acquaintances, friends, close friends who didn’t understand and wanted to learn more about it and then teammates. A lot of teammates pulled me aside and wanted to learn about it.”

