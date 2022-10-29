Aaron Rodgers, Packers in the midst of rough stretch and an Unexpected NFC Showdown

Around the NFC

Rodgers’ rough stretch: Two-time Defending NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers and the Packers have lost three straight games with the losses to the Giants, Jets and Washington. Green Bay is 3-4, matching the most regular season losses of Matt LaFleur’s tenure in Green Bay. They miss WR Davante Adams – anybody would – but haven’t maximized RB Aaron Jones and certainly aren’t getting good enough play from a talented defense. Oh, and this weekend they travel to Buffalo to face Josh Allen, Von Miller and the Bills. Good luck.

Eagles keep adding: Philadelphia is really good and looks even Rosier in the NFC considering the struggles in Green Bay, Tampa and Los Angeles. The Eagles this past week traded for Chicago defensive end Robert Quinn. Three of the four teams in the NFC Sporting two or fewer losses are in the East, so good on Philly for trying to bulk up before the trade deadline. Coming out of a bye week, the Eagles play Pittsburgh, Houston, Washington and Indianapolis before hosting Green Bay on Thanksgiving weekend. How far can they take this run?

West Coast redux: The regular season isn’t even halfway through and we’re already getting Rams vs. 49ers, Round 2. Denver and Kansas City don’t play for the first time until Dec. 11. The first time around, San Francisco bullied the Rams and since then Kyle Shanahan’s team has added Christian McCaffrey to the mix. LA got San Francisco when it counted last year in the playoffs. This one has implications in the division, obviously, and should be another fight.

Around the AFC

A new Weapon in the West: Kansas City on Thursday traded for Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney, adding yet another Weapon to its arsenal. Toney, a first-round draft pick in 2021, joins quarterback Patrick Mahomes and an offense that is averaging an NFL-best 31.9 points per game and has scored 40-plus three times already. He hasn’t played in the past five games because of injuries to both hamstrings, but will have a chance to make an impact over the second half of the season.

Ryan gets benched: The Matt Ryan era in Indianapolis didn’t last long. He suffered a shoulder injury and Coach Frank Reich told Reporters that the Colts plan to go with Sam Ehlinger under center for the rest of the season. Ryan, 37, struggled early in the season and Indy didn’t provide him much in the way of pass protection. Bad combination. Now they’ll turn to Ehlinger, the former Texas standout, who has never thrown a pass in an NFL regular season game. Ryan’s thrown 8,300, but now also maybe his final one.

High-rollers: The Raiders are just a half-game better than Denver at 2-4 heading into back-to-back road games against New Orleans and Jacksonville, but are playing a much different style than the Broncos. Josh McDaniels’ team is third in the NFL in scoring at 27.2 points per game, although it has just two wins to show for that production. Running back Josh Jacobs is second in the NFL at 105.7 rushing yards per game and receiver Davante Adams is seventh in the NFL at 84.7 receiving yards per game.

Game of the Week

New York Giants at Seattle Seahawks

Before the NFL season kicked off, nobody would have looked ahead to Week 8 and circled this game as the only one between teams with winning records on the slate. But here we are. All Russell Wilson-related Snark aside, Seattle is getting really nice play from Geno Smith. He’s completing more than 73% of his passes, has 11 touchdowns against three interceptions and a quarterback rating of 107.7. Giants running back Saquon Barkley is healthy and rolling, too, Entering the week second in the NFL at 743 rushing yards and averaging 5.1 per carry.

Seattle 24, Giants 23

Lock of the Week

Chicago Bears at Dallas Cowboys

The Cowboys are in the middle of a run in which they play every team from the NFC North in succession. They easily took care of Detroit and now are 9.5-point home favorites against the Bears before traveling to Green Bay and Minnesota. Maybe one or both of those games will give reason for a pause, but not this week. Dak Prescott’s back, Dan Quinn’s defense is loaded and the Bears, who knocked off New England on Monday night, are on a short week.

Dallas 31, Chicago 23

Upset of the Week

New England Patriots at New York Jets

The Patriots are 2.5-point road favorites against the Jets, despite Robert Saleh’s New York team Entering the game 5-2. The group certainly isn’t perfect and they lost two key players to season-ending injuries in Denver — running back Breece Hall and guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Quarterback Zach Wilson is an Adventure every time he gets outside the pocket. But the Jets are tough and Saleh’s defense can really play.

Jets 21, Patriots 20