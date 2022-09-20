Aaron Rodgers: Packers’ goal is to get Aaron Jones, AJ Dillion at least 15 touches each per game

What a difference a week has made for the Packers’ offense. Last week, Green Bay’s offense was criticized by fans after running backs Aaron Jones and AJ Dillon had just 23 total touches in the opening loss to the Vikings. No one is complaining now after the duo had 37 total touches for 237 all-purpose yards in Green Bay’s rout of Chicago this past Sunday night.

Aaron Rodgers, who was in his typical MVP form in Green Bay’s first win of the season, said on Tuesday that Packers fans can expect to continue to see both Jones and Dillion receive considerable workloads for the remainder of the season.

“The goal is to get 33 and 28 at the ball,” Rodgers said is ‘The Pat McAfee Show.’ “It’d be nice to get them a number of touches, you know, the 15 range, at least, for each of them. But it just depends on how the game goes. Some games flow differently than others.”

The way the Packers’ first game played out, Rodgers said, prevented the Packers’ backs from having a larger role in the offense. Against the Vikings, the Packers struggled to win possession Downs while playing from behind for the majority of the game. That wasn’t the case on Sunday night, as Green Bay went 5 of 9 on third down while spending the game’s final 45 minutes with the lead. Trailing 10-7 after the first quarter, Jones’ two second quarter scores helped put Green Bay in front for good.

Despite their increased workload, Rodgers dismissed the notion that there was an added emphasis to get Jones and Dillion the ball more this past Sunday night.

“Every game there’s a conscious effort to get the ball to your best players,” Rodgers said, “but the flows of different games don’t allow it sometimes, or allow it maybe even more in other games.”

Like the Chiefs, the Packers’ offense is looking to have success by spreading the wealth around. Eight different Green Bay players caught passes from Rodgers on Sunday night. Newcomer Sammy Watkins led the team with 93 receiving yards. Allen Lazard, the player who many thought would be Rodgers’ No. 1 wideout heading into the season, caught just two passes on Sunday. Lazard, who missed the season-opener with an injury, was on the receiving end of Rodgers’ second touchdown pass that gave the Packers a 24-7 Halftime lead.

“Allen shows up way more than in the measurable Shat sheet,” Rodgers said. “He’s such a smart, smart player and an excellent blocker, and I would say that about Sammy and Randall (Cobb) as well. Those guys really, really block well.”

Over a quarter-century ago, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre leaned on the running back duo of Dorsey Levens and Edgar Bennett to help him win his only Super Bowl. Rodgers is surely hoping that Jones, Dillion and the rest of his teammates on the Offensive side of the ball can help him win his second ring since succeeding Favre in 2008.