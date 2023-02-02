Aaron Rodgers on NFL future: “I’m not going to San Fran”

The Tom Brady-to-San Francisco 49ers speculation ended on Wednesday when the future Hall of Fame quarterback retired (for the second time). Another future Hall of Fame quarterback ended any chatter of him potentially landing with San Francisco before it even had a chance to start. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, playing golf in the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Wednesday, was asked about his NFL future (h/t to Angelina Martin of NBC Sports Bay Area). “I’m not going to San Fran,” Rodgers told CBS host Colt Knost without being specifically asked about the 49ers. So you can cross another veteran quarterback off the 49ers’ hypothetical wish list. Of course, nothing indicated that San Francisco was interested in Rodgers in the first place. Not only does the quarterback command a high price tag, but the 49ers would also have to trade for him. While San Francisco is projected to own 11 draft picks this year, they lack a first- or second-round pick. On Wednesday, head Coach Kyle Shanahan told Reporters that the 49ers aren’t necessarily looking to add a big-name veteran to the roster. “I know we have two starters on our team right now that I believe we can win with,” Shanahan said when asked about the possibility of adding a potential starter. “So when you have that situation, you’re not that eager to go looking around.” The team isn’t even interested in bringing back Jimmy Garoppolo, who is familiar with the system. The Coach was asked if he could envision a scenario where the former starter might return in 2023. “Well, I don’t see any scenario of that,” Shanahan said.

