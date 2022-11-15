Aaron Rodgers Jabs NFL Regarding Artificial Turf, Player Safety

Many players within the NFL have recently criticized some stadiums’ use of slit film turf, arguing that it leads to more non-contact injuries. The list of critics continues to grow, with one of the faces of the league now speaking up.

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the latest player to express his concern over turf fields, arguing that they are not safe for players.

“As much as I’ve enjoyed playing indoors over the years on turf, I do think it’s time to play on grass,” he said, via Ryan Wood. “I think you’d see less of these non-contact injuries.”

Despite the plea, Rodgers doesn’t expect the NFL to do anything about the turf fields right now. However, he does believe this would be a way for the league to show it cares about its players.

