Aaron Rodgers Explains His Stance on Why Concussions Aren’t the NFL’s Fault in Wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Incident: “I’m Not Always Defending the NFL”
Aaron Rodgers has expressed his opinion on the Tua Tagovailoa injury incident in a presser. The 38-year-old star QB said the concussions are not entirely the NFL’s fault. A-Rod added independent people on the sidelines have got a role to play in player safety issues. They asked for a stronger implementation of the Protocols for a better impact.
“I’m not always defending the NFL in every decision that they make. I think every topic should be up for discussion. There are independent people on the sidelines who are watching for those hits. There’s a protocol that has to happen if a guy has a Ding and they got to go in the tent and be evaluated by multiple people,” they said.
Aaron Rodgers and dealing with concussions
According to the NFL veteran, there needs to be a closer eye on some particular plays. He was referring to the Tua Tagovailoa incident. Tagovailoa earlier suffered a concussion but was declared fit to play. They suffered a scary injury during the game. It led to a debate around the safety of the players in the NFL.
Aaron Rodgers explained the need for thinking about the long-term health of the players. The former Super Bowl Winner said the effects of CTE have been well documented. But the QB added he doesn’t know what else the NFL needs to do. “They are trying to pull guys off the field. There are multiple people watching for specific head injuries. We got to police ourselves too,” they said.
What is the NFL’s take on player safety?
The NFL enforces rules aimed at eliminating risky behavior that may cause injuries. It is the Competition Committee that spearheads the rules-changing process. They review the injury data after every season and study how injuries occur.
As concussions rise, many teams resorted to a defensive style of play, which has not gone well with the NFL fans. It was more visible as Broncos’ fans walked out before the extra time on the Thursday game. The league is keeping a close watch after the Tua incident. Fans and analysts hope there are no more such happenings this year.
