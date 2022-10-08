Aaron Rodgers Explains His Stance on Why Concussions Aren’t the NFL’s Fault in Wake of Tua Tagovailoa’s Scary Incident: “I’m Not Always Defending the NFL”

Aaron Rodgers has expressed his opinion on the Tua Tagovailoa injury incident in a presser. The 38-year-old star QB said the concussions are not entirely the NFL’s fault. A-Rod added independent people on the sidelines have got a role to play in player safety issues. They asked for a stronger implementation of the Protocols for a better impact.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’m not always defending the NFL in every decision that they make. I think every topic should be up for discussion. There are independent people on the sidelines who are watching for those hits. There’s a protocol that has to happen if a guy has a Ding and they got to go in the tent and be evaluated by multiple people,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Aaron Rodgers and dealing with concussions

According to the NFL veteran, there needs to be a closer eye on some particular plays. He was referring to the Tua Tagovailoa incident. Tagovailoa earlier suffered a concussion but was declared fit to play. They suffered a scary injury during the game. It led to a debate around the safety of the players in the NFL.

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Josh Tupou (68) sacks Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) in the second quarter at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati. Tagovailoa sustained a head injury on the play and left the game for treatment. Mandatory Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers explained the need for thinking about the long-term health of the players. The former Super Bowl Winner said the effects of CTE have been well documented. But the QB added he doesn’t know what else the NFL needs to do. “They are trying to pull guys off the field. There are multiple people watching for specific head injuries. We got to police ourselves too,” they said.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

What is the NFL’s take on player safety?

The NFL enforces rules aimed at eliminating risky behavior that may cause injuries. It is the Competition Committee that spearheads the rules-changing process. They review the injury data after every season and study how injuries occur.

DIVE DEEPER

“We Athletes Have Been Educated So Poorly”: Tom Brady Distraught Over Tua Tagovailoa Concussion Incident Shining Light on Poor Treatment of NFL Stars

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

As concussions rise, many teams resorted to a defensive style of play, which has not gone well with the NFL fans. It was more visible as Broncos’ fans walked out before the extra time on the Thursday game. The league is keeping a close watch after the Tua incident. Fans and analysts hope there are no more such happenings this year.

Watch This Story: After 6 Super Bowls And Decades Of Dominance, Bill Belichick’s Cold Persona Brings Up Doubts In Disappointed Fans