Aaron Rodgers continues to contemplate if football ‘fits’ into his life as he gets ready for Pebble Beach Pro-Am golf tournament

Whether Aaron Rodgers returns to the Green Bay Packers in 2023, is traded to another team or retires is still to be determined. But that hasn’t stopped the daily talk shows and social media from speculating the Packers quarterback’s future during the 24/7 news cycle.

Rodgers, however, has taken the opposite approach.

“It’s not something that’s on my mind 24/7,” Rodgers said in relation to the 2023 season during his now regular Tuesday offseason appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show.” “It’s not on my mind that much at all to be honest.”

For now, the 39-year-old Rodgers is just “enjoying” his time off with the Packers season ending short of the Playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb walk off the field following the Packers’ season-ending loss to the Lions on Jan. 8, 2023.

There’s been the whale watching in the Pacific Coast he’s been participating in while back in Malibu, there’s been the visit to Nashville to see good friends and teammates Randall Cobb and David Bakhtiari. And now there’s going to be the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro Am golf tournament this weekend in California.

But when he goes on “The Pat McAfee Show” every Tuesday during the offseason, which he plans on doing again next Tuesday ahead of the Super Bowl, his football future, of course, is going to continue to be the topic of conversation, especially when Rodgers remains undecided and when one of his favorite coaches lands a job elsewhere.

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t want to make an emotional decision

A couple weeks ago, Rodgers Drew Headlines for saying he thinks he could win MVP again, but didn’t commit to the Packers. At one point on Tuesday, Rodgers said he’d feel confident about a decision within a couple of weeks but then minutes later also said it could be a few months.

At the core of Rodgers’ decision-making process is to not “make an emotional response” and to take into account the feelings he had during the season.

“It’s going to be a little bit more time for my decision,” Rodgers said. “And I feel confident that in a couple of weeks I’ll feel definitely more strongly about one of the two decisions.”

But he said he will continue “contemplating my life over the next few months and trying to see if football fits into that.”

Aaron Rodgers says Packers have ‘conversations’ without him

Rodgers also explained he’s aware of trade rumors out there but said he hasn’t been in communication with the Packers.

“It sounds like there’s already conversations going on that aren’t involving me, which are interesting,” said Rodgers, adding that he’s been “insulated” since leaving Green Bay for the offseason.

Asked about whether former Packers Offensive Coordinator Nathaniel Hackett being Hired with the New York Jets could sway him in any way if Green Bay decides to turn to Jordan Love in 2023, Rodgers said he can’t answer that.

“There’s not a great answer I can give you,” Rodgers said, before explaining their close relationship and bond he formed with Hackett.

