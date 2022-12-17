Aaron Rodgers ‘Chess Match’: Rams LB Bobby Wagner Ready for Green Bay Packers

When the NFL schedule was released before the season, this week’s Monday night matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Green Bay Packers was a contender for a great prime-time game.

Things change fast in the NFL, though, as both teams have failed to meet their preseason expectations. The Rams are 4-9 while the Packers are 5-8, with both teams struggling due to a plethora of reasons.

However, while the Packers might be struggling, quarterback Aaron Rodgers cannot be taken lightly. Fittingly, Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner had plenty of praise for the veteran quarterback, especially his ability to make changes at the line.

