Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady showing their age

At the Fantasy draft table this summer, I often settled for a boring middle-tier quarterback option. I didn’t need a buzzy young star or an Emerging prospect. I’d get my sizzle elsewhere. Now we’re six weeks into the NFL season, and so many older name-brand quarterbacks are taking down our Fantasy teams.

Tom Brady Briefly retired after the 2021 season, then changed his mind. Aaron Rodgers was in limbo for a few weeks, then decided to return — and was quickly blindsided by the departure of Davante Adams.

There’s no incentive for Brady and Rodgers to tell the public the truth, but you have to wonder if they regret their decision to come back.

Brady and Rodgers took their lumps Sunday, both of them falling in Shocking upsets. The Buccaneers lost at Pittsburgh, 20-18, losing to a team that was quarterbacked by a Rookie Kenny Pickett and later journeyman Mitch Trubisky. Rodgers met defeat at home, a 27-10 thumping to the Jets.

Let’s of course credit the Steelers and Jets for their work Sunday. Although neither team is seen as a legitimate contender, they get paid, too. Mike Tomlin is a heck of a coach. And the Jets have been plucky in recent weeks.

But when you look at the Green Bay and Tampa Bay offenses, you see red ink everywhere. There are cracks in the infrastructure.

Out of sync in Green Bay

Start in Green Bay, where the problems might be direr. Rodgers has yet to throw for more than 255 yards in any game this season, and he’s yet to crack the 20-point mark in any Fantasy week. We know he won’t do much as a runner. The Packers haven’t gotten their backfield untracked, on the ground or through the air. Green Bay has plenty of respectable support receivers, but Adams isn’t the type of star any team is prepared to replace.

Aaron Rodgers has struggled to deliver for Fantasy Managers this season, especially in Week 6. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

The Packers were held to 15 first downs and 278 total yards against the Jets. Robert Tonyan had a useful 10-90-0 day on 12 targets — that’s a Parade for any 2022 tight end — and Allen Lazard made his nine goals count (4-76-1). Every other Green Bay player you needed today came up snake eyes.

Heck, when the game got out of hand late, the Packers let Jordan Love close up shop. You can’t blame Matt LaFleur. Sometimes you accept a game is over and move along.

Bucs, Brady have lacked Fireworks

Brady’s posted a couple of strong Fantasy games this year — he combined to score 52 points against Kansas City and Atlanta the two games prior to Sunday — but he’s also had his share of stinkers. He’s thrown exactly one touchdown pass in five of his six starts. They went 25-for-40 against the Steelers, for 243 yards and one score. Given that Pittsburgh has been in a recent tailspin and Brady is working with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Leonard Fournettewe had the right to expect more.

Many veteran QBs have disappointed this season

Let’s go back to that middle tier of summer quarterbacks. If you targeted a QB in the No. 8 to No. 15 range, this is what you picked from:

• Brady, looking every bit the 45-year-old that he is

• Russell Wilsonstruggling in Denver, held back by a bum shoulder and a Rookie head Coach

• Dak Prescott and Trey Lanceboth suffered injuries early in the season

• Rodgers, missing Adams big time

• Matthew Staffordtrying to deal with a wonky elbow and a spotty Offensive line

• Derek Carr and Kirk Cousinstwo mild disappointments

Talk about a dead zone. To be fair, there aren’t a ton of quarterback hits this year, but it was a season where bigger was better. Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts have been consistent. Jalen Hurts might be the best value of them all, QB6 in summer ADP. Lamar Jackson didn’t do it against the Giants on Sunday, but he’s been a hit. Joe Burrow was back in form at New Orleans. Justin Herbert should be fine.

There haven’t been a ton of late-round ADP winners. Jared Goff gets a check mark, although his last start was a brick at New England. Geno Smith is one of the stories of the year, even with a dud on Sunday. That’s about it, unless you want to talk yourself into it Trevor Lawrence, Marcus Mariotaor Bailey Zappe. And I guess I should mention, Matt Ryan was slinging it against Jacksonville.

The quarterback is the connective tissue of every offense. In most seasons, I feel like we love a third of the quarterbacks and can trust the middle third. Maybe it’s time to recalibrate those percentages. I’ll give any offense a pass if it comes out cold in September — teams don’t get as much out of summer practice and preseason time as they used to — but we’re in the middle of October now.

We need better offenses. And we need the old guys to start slinging it.

Maybe that’s too much to ask for. Week 7 isn’t far away — do you feel good about your quarterback room?

Editor’s note: More analysis from Sunday to come …